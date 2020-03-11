LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, the leader in B2B order-to-cash solutions, has announced Joe Eng as Chief Information Officer. Eng will oversee Billtrust's IT infrastructure, security and product strategy and development teams while ensuring the company continues to offer a best-in-class user experience and exceed its customers' expectations.
Eng joins Billtrust amidst its ongoing commitment to revolutionizing B2B payments with recent innovations including a new Credit Application product offering customers more time-saving automation, as well as the company's Business Payments Network (BPN), which streamlines B2B payments.
Reporting to CEO & Founder Flint Lane, Eng's IT leadership successes will help cement Billtrust's technology leadership position. "We're thrilled to welcome someone of Joe's caliber to Billtrust," said Lane. "Joe and his team will play a vital role at Billtrust during this next phase of growth."
"I'm excited to begin working with Billtrust employees and customers to drive new product development and further our market leadership," said Eng. "This is an exciting time for Billtrust, and I'm looking forward to bringing even more innovation and scale to our order-to-cash platform."
About Joe Eng
Joe Eng brings a wealth of leadership and information technology expertise to Billtrust. Most recently, Joe served as Chief Information Officer for TravelClick where he drove technology innovation for the hotel solutions provider. Previously, Joe was CIO at JetBlue Airways where he led technology for the airline, including its successful customer reservation system transition. Prior to JetBlue, Joe was CIO for SWIFT, the mission critical financial services industry messaging provider. He has also held leadership positions in the telecommunications industry at Ameritech and Bellcore. Joe attended Rutgers University and New York University where he received his bachelors and masters degrees in computer science.
About Billtrust
Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating credit decisioning and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections. Billtrust customers improve operational efficiency across the credit-to-cash spectrum via a flexible and integrated cloud-based solution set. Finance executives and A/R specialists love and recommend Billtrust for the remarkable cost savings, ease-of-use, process efficiency, and improved customer satisfaction rates. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.