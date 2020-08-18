LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When a transaction occurs, businesses are required to either calculate and collect sales tax or, if the purchase is tax exempt, collect and validate the buyer's exemption status. With many suppliers selling to tax-exempt buyers and often using time-consuming manual processes to manage exemption certificates, Billtrust, the leader in B2B order-to-cash solutions, announced it has enhanced its industry-leading B2B order-to-cash suite by seamlessly integrating Avalara's CertCapture software into the Billtrust platform. By partnering with Avalara, a leading tax compliance software provider, Billtrust customers will benefit from an automated process to collect, validate, store and manage sales tax exemption certificates, eliminating manual work and creating a streamlined customer experience.
"Many businesses manually manage exemption certificates which can lead to audit and compliance issues," said Steve Pinado, Billtrust President. "For companies selling to tax-exempt buyers, Billtrust's integration with Avalara CertCapture provides easy access to compliance documents, ensuring proper credit account setup. This partnership gives our customers more value while helping them maximize their automation investment. It also demonstrates our commitment to partnering with high value companies to create the broadest number of seamless fintech ecosystem integrations."
With the onus on the buyer to enter information, the CertCapture integration creates one centralized exemption certificate management solution, helping bridge the gap between treasury, tax, credit, shared services, eCommerce, IT and operations to improve audit preparedness and drive compliance. Adding this functionality to the Billtrust platform expands its relevance and use among buyers and helps sellers continue to drive digital transformation with their customers.
"Billtrust customers will now benefit from control over sales tax exemption certificate management within their already-familiar platform," said Silvia Aguirre, CertCapture co-founder and VP, Certificate Management at Avalara. "CertCapture scales to fit business needs, and it's a quick and easy way to manage the exemption certificate process and be prepared for audits, long before they occur."
About Billtrust
Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating credit decisioning and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections. Billtrust customers improve operational efficiency across the order-to-cash spectrum via a flexible and integrated cloud-based solution set. Finance executives and A/R specialists love and recommend Billtrust for the remarkable cost savings, ease-of-use, process efficiency, and improved customer satisfaction rates. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.
About Avalara
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers automated, cloud-based compliance solutions for transaction tax, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Canada, the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at avalara.com.