Transaction Values Billtrust's Pro-Forma Equity at $1.5 Billion Upon Consummation of Transaction Transaction Includes a $200 Million Fully Committed PIPE at $10.00 Per Share From Investors Including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Franklin Templeton Investments, and Wellington Management Company