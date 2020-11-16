Billtrust_Logo.jpg
By Billtrust

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust (the "Company"), a leader in B2B order-to-cash solutions, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences. 

  • On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, members of the Company's management team will be participating in a fireside chat at Citi's 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 4:30AM ET.
  • On Thursday, December 3, 2020, members of the Company's management team will be participating in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 9:20AM ET.

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available from the Company's investor relations website at https://www.billtrust.com/about/investors

What is Billtrust? 
Billtrust is the leader in the digital transformation of order-to-cash and the future of B2B payments. As the premier B2B accounts receivable automation software provider for many of the world's leading brands, we make everything about payments easier including e-commerce, credit decisioning, invoicing, payments, cash application and collections, as well as streamlined electronic payment delivery through our innovative Business Payments Network (BPN). With a focus on improving DSO and making it simple for companies to get paid quickly, our integrated, cloud-based accounts receivable platform accelerates cash flow, reduces manual labor, grows revenue and increases profitability. We help thousands of customers representing more than $1 trillion in annual payment volume achieve greater efficiency.

 

