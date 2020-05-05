NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Bank Hapoalim B.M. ("Bank Hapoalim" or "the Company") (OTCMKT: BKHYY). Investors who purchased Bank Hapoalim securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bkhyy.
The investigation concerns whether Bank Hapoalim and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On March 7, 2019, Bank Hapoalim announced that it was increasing its provision "in relation to the exposure stemming from the investigations of the U.S. authorities, by approximately USD 246 million" for a total provision of $611 million. Following this news, Bank Hapoalim's American depositary receipts ("ADR") dropped $1.09, or roughly 3%, to close at $33.16 per ADR on March 11, 2019. Then on April 30, 2020, the United States Department of Justice revealed that Bank Hapoalim "agreed to pay approximately $874.27 million" as part of its deferred prosecution agreement for criminal misconduct. Following this news, Bank Hapoalim's ADR price dropped that same day.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Bank Hapoalim shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bkhyy. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein | Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com