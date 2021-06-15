EAST ORANGE, N.J., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Onyx Companies, an integrated commercial real estate development and management company, today broke ground on its pioneering "14 Summit" multifamily complex in the heart of East Orange, N.J. The ground-up, five-story residential building (78 units) will transform two lots and create a new campus – that includes the adjacent "18 Summit" – designed to enhance and support the local community. The construction at 14 Summit St. is expected to be completed by spring 2023.
The project, located between N. Arlington Ave. and N. Walnut St., totals 77,913 square feet, and will include eight studio apartments, 51 one-bedroom units and 19 two-bedroom units. It features unique amenities, including a coworking space, state-of-the-art fitness center, pet washing station, community lounge, two rooftop terraces and bike storage rooms. Inglese Architecture and Engineering has designed "14 Summit" to blend with the surrounding brick buildings.
"Our existing, neighboring project, '18 Summit', offers quality, efficient and affordable units to an underserved population. '14 Summit' builds off this communal success by catering to a broader consumer base in this very commuter-friendly and walkable area through a thoughtfully curated mix of diverse apartment types," said Levi Kelman, CEO, Blue Onyx. "This amenity-driven and inclusive project is designed with the vision to build a more connected community, which is at the heart of our mission."
He added: "As always, we strive to carry out our development projects in a way that strengthens community bonds across New Jersey's neighborhoods."
Located in the City of East Orange – nicknamed "The Crossroads of New Jersey" – the two-building, 2-acre complex offers easy access to the Garden State Parkway and Interstate 280 in the central section of Essex County. The transit-oriented site is located approximately a half-mile from Main Street, a major commercial corridor of the city, and the East Orange train station.
Blue Onyx's "14 Summit" builds off the success of the company's other East Orange asset, the adjacent 18 Summit. Blue Onyx purchased the pre-war vacant and distressed property in 2014 and oversaw a full redevelopment process. The building was completely gut-renovated and restored, with a modern interior. The company also rehabilitated 18 Summit's unique, historic façade, which had been damaged. The building, which opened in 2017 offering 75 units, is fully leased and serves as an anchor for the community.
"Blue Onyx's initial '18 Summit' project was a continuation of the standard of excellence that we set for all new construction in the City of East Orange. Their restorative approach maintained the character of the community while giving it a fresh, new look," said Mayor Ted R. Green. "Their new property at 14 Summit is a great complement to the existing building – a sophisticated, modern housing option for both millennials and baby boomers alike. We are excited about this ongoing partnership and thank Blue Onyx for investing in our city."
Blue Onyx has properties and holdings throughout New Jersey and in parts of New York. Since 2009, the company has focused on niche markets with untapped value and potential.
"Together, our two impressive properties in East Orange will cement the transformation we've pioneered in this area, with working families and commuters benefiting greatly from these new living options," added Adam Schlitt, manager of development, Blue Onyx.
The project received approval from the East Orange Planning Board in January 2021. March Associates has been selected as the construction manager with work anticipated to begin in summer of 2021 and targeting completion by early-2023.
About Blue Onyx
Blue Onyx is a fully integrated commercial real estate development, construction, leasing and management company. Based in northern New Jersey, the company has properties and holdings throughout the state and in parts of New York. Since 2009, the company has established a track record of success by strategically focusing on niche markets with untapped value and potential. Starting with a core portfolio of single and multi-family homes, Blue Onyx now represents a pipeline of over a half-billion dollars in construction and development. For more information, visit: http://www.blueonyx.com.
