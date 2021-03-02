SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Board Certified Internal Medicine Specialist, Dr. Prabhat Sinha of Toms River, New Jersey has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs. This is Dr. Sinha's third consecutive year being awarded as a NJ Top Doc.
Dr. Sinha provides care for his patients at his private practice, Ocean Family & Geriatric Associates, LLC in Toms River, New Jersey. Dr. Sinha is also affiliated with Community Medical Center in Toms River, New Jersey.
He treats patients of all ages and is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He specializes in internal medicine and geriatric medicine. Using the most up-to-date technology and a patient-centered approach to care, each of Dr. Sinha's patients can count on receiving the best possible care.
"My favorite part of the day is my interaction with the patients, because the patients are so appreciative of all we do for them," says Dr. Sinha
A few services provided by Dr. Sinha and the team at Ocean Family & Geriatric Associates, LLC include Electrocardiograms, Botox Injections, MicroBotox. Suboxone Treatment for Opiate Addiction, Arterial Brachial Index for PAD, Nerve Conduction Study for Neuropathy, B12 Injections, Weight Loss Management and Arthritis Care.
