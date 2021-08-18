CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith Publicity, the leading book marketing firm in the publishing industry, announced that Ayana O'Brien of Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, is the recipient of the 2021 Smith Publicity Scholarship. O'Brien is a member of the class of 2023.
O'Brien's impactful winning essay, "Kaleidoscopic Words" was selected out of 365 other submissions, and addressed the given prompt "Why writing can be as effective – and even more effective – at influencing others as verbal communication."
"Smith Publicity looks forward to this initiative each year, says Corinne Moulder, Vice President of Business Development."2021 brought us the most scholarship submissions to date but Ayana's thoughtful, compelling essay stood out to us all. We're thrilled to give back as she moves forward at Loyola Marymount University."
This year's scholarship amount was increased from $1,000 to $2,000, and will be applied toward O'Brien's tuition costs at Loyola Marymount University. As she plans to pursue continued education, Smith Publicity is honored to be a part of O'Brien's journey and looks forward to what lies ahead for her.
"My interests lie in English, politics, and environmental justice, so I am applying to be a part of a program at a university in London that brings all of those interests into one degree. After that, I guess the world is my oyster!" says O'Brien.
Those interested in applying for the 2022 scholarship should stay tuned for the official announcement and opening of the application process in January 2022.
Smith Publicity is the most prolific book marketing firm in the publishing industry today, having worked with and promoted more than 4,000 authors and books since 1997. The Smith team, often recommended by publishers, literary agents, and other book-industry pros, creates campaigns for authors from first-time self-published writers to New York Times bestsellers. Its continuing success in a wide range of genres is a tribute to the firm's uniqueness and ability to boldly and ingeniously innovate. When people search for how to market a book, they're in the right place at http://www.SmithPublicity.com or on email at info@smithpublicity.com
