UNION CITY, N.J., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- She feels deeply with the pervading problems that exist in today's society, nation and world: poverty, homelessness, ill health, injustice, and decline in moral values. Many dream for better days to come; others live in their own little dream world as a way of escape. But all feel trapped and yearn to break loose. That's why in "Out of Dreams Comes…The Artistic Edge", poet-author JoAnne Ciscely Nanton plumbs the depths of varied experiences with different poetic styles.
This anthology of original poems, thoughts and musings seeks to point out realities as well as provide readers with a vision of hope as they transition, though slowly, out of their individual world of despair and into another realm which the poet refers to as "the artistic edge". This poetry recalls the complexity of solitude, the evils of social injustice, and the poet's sustaining religious inspiration, as well as her family's emotional relationships.
About the Author
JoAnne Ciscely Nanton is a homemaker, wife and mother. She has been diagnosed with end-stage glaucoma, which has caused gradual deterioration of her vision since age five. Albeit, that did not mar her love and desire for the artistic. As she prepared to graduate in high school, though she was drawn to fashion design, it was overshadowed with the reality that she had already lost vision in one eye and the other was quickly fading. Therefore, she pursued a career in social work. But to fulfill her initial interest in fashion, she completed a correspondence course in dressmaking and design and received a certification in 1993. Her love for the artistic made her dabble in writing, which was piqued while working as a social service counselor. She was recognized in the following awards: nominated for Marqui's Who's Who in America (2003), Best Poems and Poets of 2001 and Editor's Choice Award from International Society of Poets (ISP) in 2001. She served in the Mission Service Corps of the Southern Baptist Convention as director of the Baptist Student Union on the St. Thomas Campus of the University of the Virgin Islands. She worked in the field of Independent Living for 14 years and was also part of the initial Implementation Network team chosen to conduct training nationwide on the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. During her tenure, she received numerous awards from several civic organizations.
Out of Dreams Comes... The Artistic Edge
An Anthology of Original Poems, Thoughts, and Musings
by JoAnne Ciscely Nanton
Media Contact
Marie Lewis, Bookwhirl, +1 8772071679, marielewis@bookwhirl.org
SOURCE Bookwhirl