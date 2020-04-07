NEWARK, New Jersey, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of communications and payment services, today unveiled an entirely new dimension to its popular BOSS Revolution Calling app – local news, sports and trends – all in the local language - plus streaming from local radio stations in nearly every country around the globe.
Anyone with the app anywhere in the world can now see up-to-the-minute, country-specific news sourced from leading papers, radio and television networks and online resources -- all in the country's local languages. The news is conveniently organized into familiar categories including updates on COVID-19, sports, politics, entertainment, business, technology, health, celebrities and lifestyle. App users can also listen to unlimited radio from multiple local radio stations, see which songs and films are hot, catch up on trending tweets and watch popular videos. It's all free through the BOSS Revolution calling app.
"The BOSS Revolution Calling app has added a whole new way to stay close to family, friends, and colleagues anywhere in the world," said Jessica Poverene, VP Marketing for BOSS Revolution. "You'll be able to catch up on what's happening in your country of choice, and then talk or text with friends and family there all about it – without leaving the app. During the COVID-19 pandemic, you may not be able to travel to see friends and family overseas, but the BOSS Revolution Calling app's new features will make you feel right at home."
The BOSS Revolution Calling app now includes the following for virtually every country worldwide:
- Updates on the COVID-19 pandemic
- Headline news stories
- Political, sports, business, entertainment, health, technology, lifestyle news
- Weather for major cities
- A choice of popular radio stations from around the country
- Popular hit songs
- Trending tweets
- Most popular videos
- and more…
The BOSS Revolution Calling app also continues to provide all the features that have made it so popular among customers in the United States for years. The app lets customers in the US make affordable phone calls anywhere around the globe, top-up the mobile phone accounts of friends and family or send money (through integration with the BOSS Revolution Money app). With Wi-Fi, customers can make and receive unlimited free peer-to-peer calls and send unlimited texts globally.
New customers to the BOSS Revolution Calling app receive $2 in free credit for international phone calls through April 30, 2020.
The BOSS Revolution Calling app is free in both the App Store and Google Play.
About IDT Corporation:
IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) provides communications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its Boss Revolution®, net2phone® and National Retail Solutions® brands. IDT's wholesale carrier services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net.
