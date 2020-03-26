NEWARK, N.J., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of communications and payment services, announced today that both first-time customers of its BOSS Revolution international calling service and first-time users of its BOSS Revolution calling app will receive $2 in free international calls. These offers are available through April 30, 2020.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, many of us are checking more often with family and friends around the world," said Jessica Poverene, VP of Marketing for BOSS Revolution. "We are making it even more affordable to call internationally by giving $2 in free calls to new customers – that's good for as much as two hours of free calling depending on your destination. Just ask your local BOSS Revolution retailer for the $2 credit or download the BOSS Revolution calling app from the App Store or Google Play."
"Current BOSS Revolution customers who have not yet tried our BOSS Revolution calling app will also receive the $2 credit when they download and use the app for the first time," Ms. Poverene added. "The app makes it extremely convenient to call anywhere in the world. When you call over Wi-Fi to someone who also has the BOSS Revolution app, both parties can enjoy completely free app-to-app calls, video calls and messaging.
The BOSS Revolution calling service offers affordable, high quality calling to landlines and mobile phones in virtually every country in the world. To see rates to your favorite destinations, download the BOSS Revolution calling app or visit BOSS Revolution calling online. Customers can top up their BOSS Revolution account through the BOSS Revolution calling app, at their local BOSS Revolution retailer, online or by phone through the interactive voice response (IVR).
The BOSS Revolution calling app is free on both the App Store and Google Play.
About IDT Corporation:
IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) provides communications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its Boss Revolution®, net2phone® and National Retail Solutions® brands. IDT's wholesale carrier services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net.