CLIFTON, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CS Analytical Laboratory, the world's only cGMP, FDA-registered and inspected contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, is pleased to announce that Chief Scientific Officer, Brandon Zurawlow, will be presenting two educational webinars on Helium Leak Detection. Hosted by Package Technologies & Inspection (PTI), the series is part of a broader educational webinar initiative PTI has developed to provide insight and training on key aspects of USP 1207 Container Closure Integrity Testing. Key program takeaways include a history of the leak test technology, principles of operation, and method overviews and case examples of applications as part of a comprehensive USP 1207 lifecycle approach to CCI assurance. The two-part series will take place on Thursday April 8, 2021 and Thursday May 13, 2021 at 10:00 am (EDT).
"While USP 1207 has provided industry with an unprecedented volume of information regarding the various CCI technologies, many readers come away thinking: "Now, how do I put this into practice?" states Zurawlow. "Working with instrument manufacturers such as PTI to share our knowledge and experience in an objective and educational format is core to the mission of CS Analytical".
"Having worked with Brandon on other PTI sponsored educational programs, we know he brings a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience to these programs and participants can be sure to walk away with a much better understanding for the use of helium leak detection as part of their overall USP 1207 strategy," commented Michelle Wolf, Marketing Manager for PTI.
Intended for individuals of all CCI experience levels, this first of two helium-related webinars provides participants with historical context on the use of helium leak detection, an understanding of its key operating principles, and how the technology is most commonly applied to assess pharmaceutical packaging. As with all CCI methods, helium leak detection has advantages and disadvantages that largely dictate the applicability of the technology in a specific use-case. Key considerations for applications of helium shall be discussed, including a brief comparison to other deterministic CCI methodologies listed in USP 1207. The second webinar, building off of the basic operating principles and test techniques employed for pharmaceutical packaging discussed in Webinar 1, will discuss helium leak detection in the context of the USP 1207 Lifecycle approach to CCI and its applicability in package development and validation, including assessment to the MALL. Participants shall gain insight into real-world applications through review of use-cases such as vial capping optimization, plunger movement studies, and cold-storage assessments.
About CS Analytical Laboratory
The world's only cGMP, FDA-registered contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, the CS Analytical Team includes world-leading experts and thought-leaders on FDA and EU regulatory expectations and USP and EP primary package testing requirements inclusive of container closure integrity (CCI) testing (CCIT). Test services include CCI method development, validation, and analysis, USP/EP/JP physical and physicochemical testing, and Comprehensive and Complementary services for all common or unique primary packaging components and systems inclusive of glass, plastic, elastomeric, and more. CS Analytical is the single source to ensure a regulated industry product-package system meets strict, complex, and ever-changing regulatory requirements.
About Package Technologies & Inspection (PTI)
PTI is headquartered in Hawthorne, New York, a Westchester county community close to New York City. We serve the packaging industry as a leading equipment manufacturer and global supplier of package inspection equipment for the pharmaceutical, medical device and food industries. PTI's focus for 35+ years has been on developing non-destructive sensory inspection technologies that perform with a high degree of precision and reliability for package testing. PTI's technologies have been used to establish global science-based test standards, such as ASTM test methods and ISO standards, for these highly regulated industries. We offer extensive experience and expertise in the field of container closure integrity (CCI) testing and are a complete global CCI solutions provider.
