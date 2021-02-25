FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Date and time: March 9 at 12 p.m.
Bressler is launching its inaugural Hearings in Review event. The New Age of Virtual Trials will feature panelists whose daily work involves hearings in various venues across the country. Register for this webinar and learn how these seasoned practitioners, representing various stakeholders, navigate in the virtual realm.
Our faculty includes, Richard Berry, Executive Vice-President & Director, FINRA Dispute Resolution Services, Richard Szuch, Enforcement Chief, New Jersey Bureau of Securities, Peter Mougey, PIABA past President and counsel for Claimants, and two of Bressler's lead trial lawyers, Sean Coughlin and Bradley Rounsaville. They will present a 360-degree perspective on conducting virtual proceedings of any kind, including securities arbitration, regulatory proceedings and other litigation. The discussion will include FINRA's response to COVID-19, considerations in deciding whether to proceed virtually, as well as core principles for conducting a successful virtual proceeding.
