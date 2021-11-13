SICKLERVILLE, N.J., Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony of Dr. Joan Malcolm's newly renovated dental practice, Bright Smiles Family Dentistry in Sicklerville New Jersey will be held at 12 p.m. on November 14, 2021, at 402 Independence Blvd.
One of Sicklerville's top dental practices, Bright Smiles Family Dentistry upholds high standards in delivering the ultimate dental experience for local business professionals and residents. Bright Smiles pairs a friendly, knowledgeable staff with the latest technologies to ensure patients receive the oral care they need to live healthy and happy lives.
Dr. Joan Malcolm has been practicing dentistry for more than 20 years and she has dedicated her career to giving her patients the smile of their dreams. Dr Malcolm has been named Top Dentist of South Jersey for 11 years in a row (including during the pandemic) 2010-2021, attesting to her exceptional experience in providing the very best dental care to her patients and her commitment to excellence.
Dr. Malcolm and her team of dedicated professionals are committed to providing their patients with unsurpassed dental care within aesthetically beautiful and calming surroundings using the most advanced materials and procedures. Dr. Malcolm practices all aspects of modern dentistry and specializes in restorative and cosmetic dentistry. Contact our office today at (856) 875-8775 to schedule an appointment.
All members of the local community are cordially invited to join the tour of the office and book an appointment. Refreshments will be provided, and you can also enter our FREE raffle to win either an In-house Bleaching ($600 value) or an Oral-B Genius Electric Toothbrush ($180 value).
About Bright Smiles Family Dentistry
Bright Smiles Family Dentistry is a state-of-the-art dental practice located in Southern New Jersey, offering comprehensive care in cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, and family dentistry. Our practice's highly skilled staff apply the latest technology and techniques for high-quality, comprehensive, restorative, and preventative dentistry for adults and children. We combine experience and a commitment to provide compassionate, gentle care and focus on educating and inspiring our patients to improve their overall oral health while giving them healthy, beautiful smiles. Bright Smiles Family Dentistry has been providing gentle dental care to the South Jersey community since 2004.
