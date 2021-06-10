GLEN ROCK, N.J. and MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Britcher Leone, LLC, of Glen Rock and Morristown, N.J., has been named one of two finalists for the entire United States in American Lawyer Media's 2021 Elite Trial Lawyers' Medical Malpractice category. Elite Trial Lawyers recognizes U.S. based law firms that have performed exemplary and cutting-edge work on behalf of plaintiffs. Winners will be announced on July 29, 2021 during an awards ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City.
Armand Leone, Jr., M.D., Esq., co-founder and leader of the firm's medical malpractice section, said, "We are so honored to have been named a finalist among med mal firms nationwide. The attorneys of Britcher Leone are keenly focused on helping to rebuild the lives of those who have been injured and their families."
"We are a law practice steeped in medicine, so it is very rewarding to have been recognized for our work." Leone added.
In addition to being an attorney, Leone is a Board Certified Diagnostic Radiologist, allowing him to interact with the medical community, conduct medical research, and depose medical professionals.
E. Drew Britcher, co-founder and leader of the firm's trial practice, explained, "Our firm also has two nurses on staff, and our attorneys have each developed keen knowledge in fields like OBGYN, orthopedics and internal medicine that extends beyond the basic working knowledge of most other attorneys. In addition, we have been at the forefront of medical malpractice law in NJ."
Britcher was involved in the drafting of NJ's two most significant malpractice statutes and has served as counsel or Amicus Counsel on more than two dozen malpractice cases before New Jersey's Supreme Court or Superior Court, Appellate Division.
About Britcher Leone, LLC
Britcher Leone, LLC, is a law firm specializing in personal injury and medical malpractice, with offices in Glen Rock and Morristown, N.J. The firm is focused on such matters as personal injury, serious/catastrophic injury, birth injury, vehicular accidents, product liability, nursing home negligence, wrongful death, vaccine injuries, and medical malpractice. For more information, visit http://www.britcherleone.com.
###
Media Contact
E. Drew Britcher, Esq., Britcher Leone, LLC, +1 201-444-1644, drew@britcherleone.com
Nina Dietrich, Nina Dietrich, LLC, 201-493-8944, nina@ninadietrich.com
SOURCE Britcher Leone, LLC