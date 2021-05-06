Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Victoria Gold Corp. ("Victoria Gold" or the "Company") (OTCPK: VITFF). Investors who purchased Victoria Gold securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/vitff.

The investigation concerns whether Victoria Gold and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On November 13, 2020, Victoria Gold significantly revised its previously announced second half of 2020 production guidance for the Eagle Gold Mine, lowering its expected gold production volume from 85,000 – 100,000 to 72,000 – 77,000 ounces. The company also increased its expected all-in sustaining costs from $960 - $1,100 to $1,175 - $1,275 per ounce.  Following this news, Victoria Gold's stock dropped sharply.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Victoria Gold shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/vitff. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

