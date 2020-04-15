BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation announces today that it is donating up to 100 industrial sewing machines to support the efforts to manufacture Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to meet the growing demand. The first to receive donations, Los Angeles Apparel, Beverly Knits, Inc. and SanMar, are part of a coalition of iconic American apparel brands and textile companies responding to the urgent call from the White House to fast-track the manufacturing of face masks in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Separate from the coalition, Brother will also be donating industrial sewing machines to Brooks Brothers to support their manufacturing efforts. The Brooks Brothers partnership developed in reply to a request on LinkedIn regarding factories reopening to produce PPE and the need to ramp up operations.
"Brother remains committed to aiding our communities during these challenging times," said Don Cummins, President, Brother International Corporation USA. "Given the severe and growing shortage of personal protective equipment, Brother is proud to donate our products to support these stalwart manufacturers with their efforts in making masks for our frontline workers."
The apparel companies are receiving Brother industrial sewing machines free of charge as a donation in support of their efforts to manufacture much-needed personal protective equipment. Brother's industrial sewing machines will help increase the capacity of these companies to meet the growing demand for face masks and other PPE to help in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control currently recommends all persons wear face masks in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and certain jurisdictions, such as Los Angeles, have mandated them as mandatory.
About Brother International Corporation
Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.
