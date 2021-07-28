HOBOKEN, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area cybersecurity expert and cloud services provider explains the signs of identity theft and what to do when identity theft strikes in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website.
The informative article first cites a cybersecurity awareness survey that revealed 33 percent of U.S. respondents have experienced identity theft, more than twice the global average.
The author then discusses looking for signs of identity theft. After highlighting the risks of mobile devices, she outlines several steps to protect a business as well as a personal identity. These include changing a personal identity across access control systems, mobile device management, and dark web scanning.
"Consider the risk when high-level employees have their identities stolen," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Not only can thieves wipe out their bank accounts, but they may use stolen credentials to gain access to privileged information."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Your Identity Theft Playbook."
Signs of Identity Theft
"Identity thieves can gain access to sensitive personal information in a variety of ways. A data breach at a place you do business can expose your data. Or bad actors may gain access to your phone or computer. Regardless of the access point, you may not know that your information has been compromised."
Mobile Danger Zone
"Cell phones prove especially attractive targets for identity thieves, as they contain a treasure trove of valuable personal information. Despite carrying sensitive data and links to financial accounts, many users fail to protect their phones properly. Learn how to protect your phone from hackers and how to recognize when your phone has been hacked."
Protect the business
"Change your identity across access control systems – In the access control systems for Microsoft 365, your ERP system, and so forth, change the primary authentication method. That is, instead of listing your compromised email address, create and use a new email address as the authentication method."
Protect your personal identity
"Create alias email addresses for authentication – Avoid using your primary email as the authentication for social media or other accounts, such as your bank account. Instead, create separate alias email addresses as authentication IDs for each account. That way, if one site's credentials become compromised, the remaining accounts remain safe."
Implement The Identity Theft Playbook with Expert Help
The cybersecurity experts at eMazzanti have the tools business leaders need to keep their identity and their business safe from hackers. They will help to implement multi-layer security, including mobile security, network security and Dark Web scanning.
