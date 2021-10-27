HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area office technology consultant and cloud services provider explains how to drive innovation with hybrid workspace technology and office design in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first relates how hybrid workspace provides strategic opportunities to empower employees while driving growth.
The author then discusses the advantages and challenges of the hybrid workspace. She then explains how technology facilitates collaboration in and out of the office. She concludes by reviewing the contribution of office design and other factors.
"Workers have experienced the benefits of remote work and want to retain some flexibility," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "At the same time, innovation works best when employees connect."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Drive Innovation with Hybrid Workspace Technology and Office Design."
"At its most effective, the hybrid workspace blends the best of the office and remote work. Think of it as "home and hub." Employees work remotely for some of the week but come into headquarters (now your "Innovation Center") to connect with team members and utilize shared services. Technology makes the transition seamless."
Advantages of the Hybrid Workspace
"In many industries, employees have grown accustomed to remote work during the pandemic, and they expect substantial flexibility moving forward. Hybrid workspaces allow them to continue to enjoy focused work at home while tapping into the synergy sparked by in person connection."
Hybrid Workspace Technology
"In many cases, technology provides the solution. When businesses implement solutions such as Microsoft Teams, coworkers engage easily, whether in neighboring cubicles or across the ocean. And operating in the cloud makes moving from home to hub or collaborating across distance seamless."
Office Design
"Another essential element of a hybrid workspace involves the design of the office itself. Many organizations have moved to a shared workspace model, with a mix of collaborative spaces, conference rooms and reservable offices or desks. Office design should reflect company culture and emphasize employee experience."
Partner with Office Technology Experts
eMazzanti Technologies consultants bring a wealth of business technology experience to the table. In addition, they live the reality of a hybrid workspace/innovation center, with employees collaborating from across the globe. They assist organizations to meet the challenges of blending remote and in person work while maintaining the security and professionalism the industry demands.
