MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PerformLine, the only provider of omni-channel marketing compliance technology, today announced the addition of several leading organizations from the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) industry to its growing roster of clients, including Opy, PayL8r, as well as lease-to-own platform Kafene.
As the industry continues to see accelerated growth, these astute brands are putting in place a nimble and effective marketing compliance program using PerformLine's comprehensive omni-channel technology to proactively support their consumer and brand protection efforts alongside their brand's continued maturation.
"Through experience working with regulators and clients in other lending verticals, PerformLine focuses on providing the BNPL industry and the wider point-of-sale financing space with the tools, technology, and education they need to be proactive in their compliance programs and consumer protection efforts," said Michael Polavieja, Chief Customer Officer at PerformLine. "We commend Opy, PayL8r, Kafene, and all of our other clients for putting their consumer protection efforts first and being proactive in their efforts."
"PerformLine makes it easy to monitor all of our merchant partners' sites for compliance," said Gary Stein, US Chief Product & Compliance Officer at Opy USA. "We're excited to have full visibility into our merchants' advertising and to find and remediate any potential issues quickly."
Other benefits these organizations see with PerformLine include:
- Comprehensive Coverage: Automated compliance review of documents before launch and live monitoring across all marketing channels, including the web, calls, emails, messages, and social media
- Automated Discovery: Cutting-edge technology to find unknown placements and potential compliance issues quickly
- Turn-Key Rulebooks: Ready to deploy industry rulebooks built from experience and expertise to ensure regulatory compliance
- Workflow: That centralizes, assigns, and tracks all activities from discovery through remediation
- Audit Trail: Full documentation that keeps a record of activities including screenshots, transcripts, and requests
To further education and to share industry best practices, PerformLine holds quarterly roundtable events for BNPL industry professionals that focus on timely topics. The next BNPL event on June 22nd will feature Gary Stein at Opy who will discuss what lies ahead for the Buy Now, Pay Later industry and what the evolution in consumer protection may mean for BNPL providers over the next few years.
