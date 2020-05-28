UNION, N.J., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- buybuy BABY®, the leading baby specialty retailer in North America, is excited to announce the launch of Design Squad™, an innovative one-stop shop for nursery design and inspiration, in partnership with its sister brand, Decorist, the online interior design company. Both companies are subsidiaries of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Design Squad is a comprehensive and fully integrated resource powered by hundreds of professional interior designers, many of whom are parents themselves. The digital-first experience will provide new and expecting Millennial and Gen Z parents with a multi-faceted online solution to shop all their nursery needs, complemented by in-store support. With dozens of curated nursery designs, free professional designer Q&A, and a custom room design service, Design Squad offers a myriad of relevant content and professional assistance that serves customers with any style or budget. Combined with buybuy BABY's well-trained and knowledgeable in-store sales associates in 135 locations and vast selection of furnishings, customers can also visit a store to touch, feel, and see materials and furniture firsthand.
"Regardless of where our customer is in their design journey, and no matter what their budget, our new innovative service helps make the nursery design experience seamless and fun," said buybuy BABY Senior Vice President and General Manager Glen Cary. "We know that today's millennial parents want their children's rooms to reflect their unique style more than ever. We also know they are starting their design and shopping process in the digital world and crave robust digital experiences that complement our in-store experience. To meet these two key needs, we have created an innovative decorating platform that pairs technology with designer expertise and connects it to our stores. Design Squad helps us deliver a comprehensive shopping experience for our customers however they choose to connect with us."
Design Squad services include:
- Style Quiz | Don't know your style? With just five easy questions, Design Squad's fun and quick Baby Style Quiz can help customers determine the look that is right for them.
- Shop The Room | For those customers wanting a quick and easy way to shop stylish nursery looks, this pre-designed collection of over 35 gorgeous nurseries in every style from rustic farmhouse to boho and everywhere in between, and at every price point, is ready to shop or add to a customer's registry.
- Ask a Designer | For parents who just need quick design help such as finding an affordable crib or picking the right paint color, Design Squad's FREE designer Q&A—which is powered by professional interior designers—is perfect for bite-sized help and recommendations.
- Room Design | Those wanting thorough professional design help can use Design Squad's Room Design service to get a custom room designed online by a professional interior designer (including a detailed floor plan and clickable shopping list) for $199.
- Design Squad Blog | For those shopping for the perfect crib, looking for nursery ideas, or in need of styling inspiration, the Design Squad blog has the best tips, tricks, and inspiration for designing a stunning nursery, straight from Decorist's team of interior design experts.
"Unlike many other retailers and big-box stores—which can be overwhelming, difficult to navigate, and uninspiring, with limited style selection—Design Squad has transformed the new parent's nursery design process into an inspiring, easy and fun experience. We can also meet the customer at any life stage, from planning a nursery, to kid's bedrooms, to playrooms as well, so they will be with us for a long time to come," says Decorist Vice President of Operations Susie Doyle.
buybuy BABY provides a variety of services and baby registry perks customers can also take advantage of including Curbside Pickup, Price Match Promise, Personalized Gifts, Free Registry Goody Bag (in-store), visit buybuybaby.com for more information. To view the buybuy BABY offers, please visit https://www.buybuybaby.com/store/static/savingscenter.
To learn more about Design Squad visit: www.buybuybaby.com/designsquad.
About buybuy BABY:
buybuy BABY is the largest baby specialty retailer in North America that empowers parents with the information and products they need to confidently prepare for, navigate and celebrate a joy-filled life with baby. The company sells a wide assortment of baby essentials and nursery furnishings. The company is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
About Decorist:
Decorist is an online interior design company that makes decorating a home easy and affordable. Executed entirely online, Decorist's roster of over 400 professional interior designers help beautifully design any room in the home, staying within a client's style and budget. Decorist's services makes ordering all of the components for a room easy and fast, at the best possible prices. And for customers not ready to start a full design project, they can consult Decorist's Design Bar to have quick design questions answered by Decorist's team of interior designers, completely free of charge. The company is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
About Bed Bath & Beyond:
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of domestic merchandise and home furnishings. The Company also provides a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.
Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca.