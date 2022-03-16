PRINCETON, N.J., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HighWire Press previously released analytics tools including Usage Vizor and Impact Vizor. These represented a new generation of sophisticated, forward-looking business intelligence tools developed with publishers, for publishers. Following the 2020 acquisition of HighWire by MPS Limited, there is a renewed focus on improving these tools, as well as developing new solutions in service of the research community. Insight Vizor is a tangible result of this commitment.
In addition to business intelligence for editorial operations, publishers also need to provide ongoing usage reporting to library partners. Together, CABI and HighWire Press developed Insight Vizor, the first usage reporting tool compliant with COUNTER5, which include near-real-time updates. The solution has been developed, tested, and cleared by a COUNTER5 audit, and is now implemented with CABI institutional library partners.
"We are very excited, and very pleased," commented Cristina Ashby Head of Platform Development at CABI. "The collaboration included lots of hard work toward a shared goal of the COUNTER5 accreditation. Not only did we achieve this, but we have received positive feedback from our institutional library constituents along the lines of, 'this is the best layout available for these reports'- and that is of any of the many databases that they interface with."
"From our collaboration with CABI, we draw strength and inspiration," commented Senior Vice President of Product Management, Tony Alves. "We see how the combined power of MPS and HighWire delivered on these requirements. We are also thrilled to receive the COUNTER5 stamp of approval. We look forward to expanding the Insight Vizor community, as well as the overall Analytics community as we continue to develop and leverage new features and capabilities."
About CAB International
CABI is an international, inter-governmental, not-for-profit organization that improves people's lives worldwide by providing information and applying scientific expertise to solve problems in agriculture and the environment.
CABI's approach involves putting information, skills and tools into people's hands. CABI's 49 Member Countries guide and influence their work which is delivered by scientific staff based in their global network of centers.
About HighWire Press
HighWire is an industry-leading global provider of digital publishing tools and platform solutions across all aspects of the publishing life cycle, including content management and hosting, e-commerce, analytics, access and identity management, manuscript submission and tracking.
HighWire was born out of Stanford University, shaped the early stages of digital scholarly publishing, and is now celebrating its 25th year since it was founded. This combination of deep domain publishing and academic expertise makes HighWire the technology partner of choice for the leading global commercial and academic publishers.
For more information, please visit highwirepress.com.
Media Contact
Alison McGonagle-O'Connell, HighWire Press, 1-888-849-9323, info@highwirepress.com
SOURCE HighWire Press