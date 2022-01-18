EWING, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GS1 US® has issued a Call for Innovation for companies with disruptive technologies to be featured in The Startup Lab Pitch Competition—a highlight of GS1 Connect 2022 taking place June 7-9, 2022 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina in San Diego, California. Eight startups with a demonstrable product that has launched since June 2019 will be selected to pitch their technology to potential customers, strategic investors, and partners for a chance to win cash prizes totaling $23,000. Applications must be submitted online by February 14, 2022.
The Startup Lab Pitch Competition is designed to showcase emerging technologies that could have a significant impact on commerce and supply chain leveraging one of following:
- - Computer Vision, Emerging Data Carriers, and Sensors
- - Conversational Commerce (Chatbots, Voice Recognition, Natural Language Processing)
- - Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- - Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality (VR/AR)
- - Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
- - Digital Disruption/Digital Identity
- - The Internet of Everything
Applicants should be early-stage Startups with less than $10 Million in funding and must provide a brief description of the proposed innovation and its intended business impact. Finalists will also receive complimentary access to GS1 Connect 2022.
The Startup Lab Pitch Competition timeline is as follows:
- - February 14, 2022 - Call for Innovation application deadline closes at 5:00 PM EST
- - March 31, 2022 - Finalists will be notified
- - June 1, 2022 - Competition will be streamed and votes tallied
- - June 8, 2022 - Winners announced at GS1 Connect 2022 in San Diego
GS1 US, the information standards organization known for pioneering the barcode more than 45 years ago, facilitates industry collaboration to transform supply chain and e-commerce operations through open standards. Members include retailers, healthcare providers, foodservice operators, distributors, manufacturers of consumer-packaged goods, apparel, general merchandise and healthcare products, and solution providers.
For information, visit http://www.gs1usstartuplab.com and to learn more about GS1 US, visit http://www.gs1us.org.
About GS1 US
GS1 US®, a member of GS1® global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely-used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code-based RFID, data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®). For more information, visit http://www.gs1us.org.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Shannon Sullivan
GS1 US
(609) 620-4534
Media Contact
Shannon Sullivan, GS1 US, 609.620.4534, ssullivan@gs1us.org
SOURCE GS1 US