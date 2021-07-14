FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced its BLI Summer 2021 Pick Award recipients in the A3 category. Awarded twice annually for office equipment, Picks acknowledge the products that gave the best performances in Keypoint Intelligence lab testing in the previous six months.
The BLI Summer 2021 A3 Pick Awards go to the following exceptional devices*:
Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5840i
Outstanding 40-ppm A3 Color MFP
Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5860i
Outstanding 60-ppm A3 Color MFP
Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5870i
Outstanding 70-ppm A3 Color MFP
KYOCERA TASKalfa 2554ci
Outstanding 25-ppm A3 Color MFP
(also sold as Copystar CS 2554ci)
KYOCERA TASKalfa 3554ci
Outstanding 35-ppm A3 Color MFP
(also sold as Copystar CS 3554ci)
*Not all products are sold in all regions.
CANON CONQUERS MID-RANGE COLOR
"Canon's new mid-range A3 color portfolio proved to be the top-rated option this BLI Summer Awards season for medium-size to large businesses," said George Mikolay, Keypoint Intelligence's Associate Director of A3 Hardware/Production. "All three devices proved to be exceptionally reliable as well as very easy to use from a walk-up, workstation, and service perspective. The "know one, know all" philosophy will make the transition from one speed band to the next seamless based on the workload needs of different environments. Image quality will have no problem meeting the demands of general office use and more marketing-intensive purposes."
KYOCERA PROVES ITS METTLE IN LOW TO MID-RANGE COLOR SPACE
"The KYOCERA TASKalfa 2554ci and TASKalfa 3554ci exhibited outstanding durability and should easily meet the needs of small to mid-size workgroups," said Mikolay. "In addition, the consistency in design and excellent overall usability from the drivers and control panel make the engines equally easy to use whether printing or walking up to scan or copy, regardless of which machine is closest to a user's particular workspace. Very good image quality results when printing color business graphics and color photos, excellent text and halftones, and bold solids mean the devices can be relied on to produce many different types of output."
ABOUT KEYPOINT INTELLIGENCE
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
ABOUT BLI OFFICE HARDWARE PICK AWARDS
Buyers Lab Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes its lab test earns the Highly Recommended or Recommended Seal and a Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.
