Cardknox announced today that its merchants will now be able to accept Google Pay via their online storefronts, enabling customers using Android devices to pay through an Android phone's digital wallet. - With the addition of Google Pay, Cardknox's software developer partners can provide more digital wallet options to clients with e-commerce and mobile commerce storefronts. - Cardknox merchants can now offer Google Pay as a mobile payment option to customers on Android devices. - Digital wallets have been proven to reduce shopping cart abandonment, thereby increasing online conversion rates.