DOVER, N.J., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1970, a planet in crisis mobilized 20 million Americans for the sake of the environment. This year, April 22, will mark 50 years since the world's first Earth Day, a time to reaffirm our commitment to the environment and acknowledge how our daily choices impact current and future generations.
Small changes in our daily activities help, such as reducing water and food waste, saving energy, recycling, and more. Casio's PRO TREK lineup with its Power-Saving technology makes it easy; utilizing electronics with power-saving functions that employ renewable energy to charge is a great way to save energy and reduce battery waste.
"Being conscious of our environmental impact is a long-term commitment at Casio and that is why we designed our PRO TREK series of timepieces with both solar power and energy saving functions," said David Johnson, Vice President of Casio's Timepiece Division. "PRO TREK is geared for those who live an active lifestyle, yet still care deeply about their impact on the environment. Casio has been making products smaller, slimmer, lighter, and more energy efficient for years, so the concept of continually reducing environmental impact is second nature."
Automatically charged by sunlight or artificial light, PRO TREK timepieces boast a solar cell and special rechargeable battery (secondary battery) that is charged by electrical power produced by the solar cell. If stored for long periods in an area where there is no light to charge the battery, the power-saving function will enter a sleep mode to conserve energy.
The latest PRO TREK timepieces are equipped with quad sensor technology that can detect compass bearing, barometric pressure/altitude, temperature, and steps. Using Bluetooth® and Casio's Smartphone Link functionality, the timepieces can connect to the PRO TREK Connected app providing additional useful information such as route log, calories burned, location indicator, and more.
PRO TREK combines innovative designs with the best technology to provide features that enhance any outdoor experience making it the timepiece of choice for climbers, hikers, campers and other outdoor enthusiasts.
For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit https://protrek.casio.com/.
*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license
About PRO TREK
PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.
About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home