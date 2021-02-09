SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced the launch of its CosmoPod® Duo softgel capsule technology for the delivery of topical skin treatments.
Based on the company's established CosmoPod unit-dose twist-off capsule technology, the CosmoPod Duo capsule features segregated compartments to accommodate two formulations into a single twist-off capsule. The new dosing format allows for the simultaneous application of treatments that combine hero ingredients typically not compatible together; that have a shorter shelf life when combined; or two complementary hero ingredients. The twist-off functionality allows precision application, and offers benefits across a range of consumer health products including topical formulas for skin, hair, and body care.
"Catalent has been a market leader in softgel technology for nearly 90 years, and this latest innovation will support consumer health and beauty brands in bringing a wider choice of products to the market," commented Dr. Aris Gennadios, President, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Catalent. "The CosmoPod Duo capsule offers consumers many benefits, including a biodegradable, non-animal plant-based shell, as well as superior portability and functionality, especially for on-the-go application."
The CosmoPod Duo capsule is hermetically sealed to help protect formulations from light and oxidation, and to improve stability compared to traditional beauty applications. The capsule is derived from a special grade of natural carrageenan, sustainably-sourced from seaweed, ensuring consistent performance and quality.
About Catalent
Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs around 15,000 people, including approximately 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 45 facilities, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com
