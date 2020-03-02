NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Crown Castle International Corp. ("Crown Castle" or the Company") (NYSE: CCI). Investors who purchased Crown Castle securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cci.
The investigation concerns whether Crown Castle and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On February 26, 2020, Crown Castle disclosed that its historical accounting practice with respect to recognizing servicing revenues from its tower installation services "was not acceptable under GAAP." The Company advised investors that it would restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019. On this news, Crown Castle's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 27, 2020.
