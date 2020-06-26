TOTOWA, N.J., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is time for many Cedar Grove families to return to work. This reality has created a rising demand for senior home care as families look for safe, dedicated care options for their loved ones. The Senior Company gives families this option with its highly skilled home health aides.
The well-being of seniors is The Senior Company's top priority. For this reason, caregivers that work for the company must adhere to stringent safety methods including:
- Getting screened before they enter a patient's home for the first time and when they return to work after taking time off
- Wearing personal protective equipment (PPE)
- Dispensing PPE equipment, hand sanitizer, germicidal wipes, digital thermometers and more to seniors and their families
These caregivers provide personalized care in the comfort of seniors' homes and, as fully licensed nurses, are qualified to administer a large variety of services including the following:
- Bathing and dressing
- Grooming
- Housekeeping
- Errands
- Monitoring vital signs
- Providing feeding tube support
- Meal assistance
- Managing medication on a weekly basis
- Caring for wounds
- Providing catheter support
- Administering IV therapy and injections
- Providing hospice care support
- Hospital transfers
- Dementia support
- Incontinence care
The Senior Company's home health aides can care for seniors regardless of their needs with options that include permanent, temporary, part-time, full-time and around-the-clock live-in care. Personalizing the experience is important to The Senior Company and, to this end, staff members create customized care plans for every single senior. These plans are reviewed meticulously to facilitate a smooth and pleasant experience into the company's services.
"Home care administered by one caregiver, as opposed to impersonal care delivered in a facility setting, has made it possible to keep seniors safe from the virus during this challenging time. We take every precaution to protect our seniors. Families can return to work feeling confident about their loved one's care when they choose The Senior Company's services," said Steve Romano, CEO at The Senior Company.
Families do not need to pay upfront fees or make a deposit for The Senior Company's services. Those interested in the services of a home health aide can learn more during a free consultation.
About The Senior Company
The Senior Company is a trusted New Jersey home health care agency that provides 24/7 home care services for the elderly. As a full-service New Jersey Home Health Care Agency, The Senior Company specializes in providing support for seniors who may need full-time home care assistance, live-in home care assistance or part-time home care assistance at home or in a facility after transitioning from the Hospital or Skilled Nursing Facility in their local area.
The Senior Company is a Dual Licensed, Dual Accredited, Bonded & Insured Certified Home Health Care & Certified Help Firm practicing in the North New Jersey area. The Senior Company provides Personal Care as well as Skilled Nursing Care services that are available to help seniors and families who are in need of assistance with activities of daily living. Some of these "ADL's" include bathing, toileting, dressing, light housekeeping, meal preparation, errands, hospice care and other personalized hourly or live-in home care services.
The Senior Company is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Home Care for meeting the industry's highest recognized standards of care in The State of New Jersey.
The Senior Company
Totowa: 973-355-6336
Hackensack: 201-355-5209
