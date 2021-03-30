SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Doc, Dr. Colin Campbell is proud to announce the 1 year anniversary in their new state of the art facility located in West Berlin, NJ. Dr. Campbell is board certified in internal medicine and is a primary care specialist who has been practicing for 23 years.
His local independent medical practice 1st Care Medical Arts, has a mission to keep South Jersey healthy one patient at a time.
"Over the past year, Dr. Campbell and staff enjoyed seeing all of our loyal patients, plus welcomed many new faces that have joined our local independent medical practice. We feel fortunate to continue to serve the great communities of South Jersey with the healthcare that our patients have become accustomed to," says 1st Care Medical Arts' office manager.
When you look for health answers, consider reviewed and approved, NJ Top Doc, Colin Campbell, DO and the 1st Care Medical Arts team located in West Berlin, New Jersey as your source.
Dr. Campbell promises to continue working day and night to deliver answers for all your health questions. He is here to help you make medical decisions with confidence and support all of your healthcare needs.
Dr. Campbell is always accepting new patients at 1st Care Medical Arts.
To learn more about this NJ Top Doc, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/colin-campbell/
