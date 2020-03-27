LAKEWOOD, N.J., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Health Education, Medicine & Dentistry ("CHEMED") is providing notice of an incident that may affect the security of some of its patients' personal information. While CHEMED currently has no indication that patient information has been misused in relation to this incident, CHEMED is providing information on the incident, measures it has taken, and what individuals may do to better protect their personal information should they feel it appropriate to do so. On March 27, 2020, CHEMED began mailing written notice to patients it determined were impacted by this incident. CHEMED also posted notice of the incident on its website at https://www.chemedhealth.org/images/website-notice.pdf.
CHEMED uses a third-party Radiology imaging system (Konica) to send and store its studies to Radiologists to read. On December 10, 2019, CHEMED was notified that many Radiology providers across the Country had possibly been vulnerable to a potential opening which could allow unauthorized access to patient information. Working with outside computer forensics specialists, CHEMED commenced an investigation to determine the full extent of the issue. On February 20, 2020, the investigation determined that the vulnerability existed between July 28, 2015 and December 10, 2019. Although there were attempted unauthorized connections to the server from the public internet during that time period, CHEMED was unable to determine whether those connections were successful and specific patient records were actually subject to unauthorized access. CHEMED is therefore providing impacted patients with notice of this incident in an abundance of caution.
The following types of patient information were determined to be at risk for possible unauthorized access: patient name, procedure date, patient date of birth, patient ID, exam ID, physician's name, and medical organization name (CHEMED).
We take this matter and the security and privacy of patient information in our care very seriously. After learning of this issue, Konica immediately took steps to correct the vulnerability and prevent unauthorized access to patient records in the future.
CHEMED is also mailing written notice directly to those patients determined to be affected for whom a sufficient mailing address could be identified. This notification includes information regarding steps they can take to protect against identity theft and fraud.
CHEMED has set up a dedicated toll-free line at 1– (800) 738-6028 to answer questions. The toll-free line will be available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
CHEMED encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review their account statements and Explanation of Benefits statements regularly, and to monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity. Under U.S. law individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. People may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report.
