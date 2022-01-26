MOONACHIE, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Central Holidays today announced that its 50th Anniversary year-long "Passion for Travel" celebration is kicking-off next month to commemorate this exciting milestone. To launch the festivities, Central Holidays has announced some of their plans for the international tour operator's anniversary that is set to start in February 2022 and run throughout the year.
The well-known travel brand has grown and expanded since its humble beginnings at its namesake location along Central Avenue in Jersey City Heights into an award-winning, global travel brand with a specialized travel industry sales team, destination management teams, and offices in destinations across the U.S., Europe, and Egypt – while always adhering to its its core values and dedication to the travel advisor community at the forefront.
"Passion for travel is the soul of Central Holidays! It is a key cornerstone of our foundation. Passion and Vision is what keeps us going strong today as we celebrate our 50th Anniversary year as an award-winning, global travel brand," said Baher Ghabbour, Chairman and CEO of Sakkara Group International, parent company of Central Holidays. "We are passionate travelers, enthusiastic about showing the amazing corners of the world to others, and we are proud to showcase this passion for travel everyday by designing the most meticulously planned, authentically-rich travel experiences. Fittingly so, we are designating this year as our 50th Anniversary Passion for Travel Celebration."
"The values that Central Holidays embodies continue to shine in our exemplary and dedicated client service, destination expertise, and our unparalleled affordable-luxury travel programs," said Tewfik Ghattas, Board Member of Sakkara Group International. "As we come to our golden anniversary, we invite you to celebrate this exciting milestone with us and enjoy a year of celebration in appreciation of our Travel Advisor, Consortia, and Host Agency Partners; our dedicated staff; and the hundreds of thousands of travelers who have lived their travel dreams with Central Holidays time and time again. Thank you for your continued support!"
Central Holidays' 50th Anniversary Passion for Travel celebration will last the whole year and will feature special offerings, opportunities, events, and awards starting next month with a booking bonus for travel advisors. Throughout the month of February 2022, travel advisors will receive a $50.00usd gift card for every booking of $2,500 or more with travel completed by Dec. 31, 2022, using code: CHBIG50.
For new bookings made starting February 1, 2022, travel advisors will also be entered into the running for awards and more elaborate travel prizes, culminating with a grand prize award. The top two "runner-up" travel advisors, based on sales, will each win a signature Central Holidays trip to Italy for two travelers that will include three nights in Rome, transfers, sightseeing, and a celebratory dinner! The #1 top-producing travel advisor for Central Holidays in 2022 will receive the company's BIG 50 Anniversary Prize: an amazing Trip to Egypt for two travelers, including a 2-night stay in Cairo and a 3-night Nile River Cruise sailing onboard the brand new, luxurious H/S NEBU.
Each month, Central Holidays will be announcing new special offers and promotions to keep the celebration going all year long.
About Central Holidays:
Founded in 1972, Central Holidays is an award-winning travel brand that offers superior travel programs, value, and service to enchanting destinations across Italy, Europe, Egypt, Africa, West Asia, and Latin America. As true destination specialists, this leader in travel offers an expansive range of Independent, Escorted, Hosted, and Land/Cruise itineraries. Central Holidays presents a wide array of diverse travel opportunities including cultural programs, culinary adventures, family vacations, romantic getaways, and active travel. Group Travel Experiences are a hallmark of the company, offering special interest travel, religious pilgrimages, and fully customized programs. Their newest brand, Journeys by Central Holidays, was created to orchestrate tailor-made travel experiences that redefine luxury. Central Holidays remains at the forefront of the tourism and travel industry, offering distinctive travel programs that support brand promises of reliability, expertise, and flexibility. For more information, contact Central Holidays at 1-800-935-5000 or visit centralholidays.com.
Media Contact
Marlene Oliver, Central Holidays, 305-491-0512, moliver@njccorp.com
SOURCE Central Holidays