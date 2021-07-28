MOONACHIE, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leader in group travel since 1972, Central Holidays Group Travel Experiences is ramping-up to meet pent-up demand from travelers looking to book their next dream vacations now.
"We understand that virtually everyone is ready for a vacation right about now. Many of our past travelers, groups, and group planners have been communicating their desires to get back to experiencing and exploring the world. As such, we are thrilled to meet their needs by sharing some of our best group travel experiences currently available. Of course, these are just a glance at the near endless opportunities to be enjoyed. Our group tours are designed to fulfill the distinctive needs of a group based on their specific budget, desired length of travel, and the itinerary's included features. We value your travel experiences and are 'all hands on-deck' ready to tailor a group departure based on your group's special interest needs and preferences," said Adam Greis, Manager of Central Holidays Group Travel Experiences.
Showcased on the brand's website GroupTravelExperiences.com, here's a look at some of the most popular group programs now presented by Central Holidays Group Travel Experiences:
In Europe, Central Holidays Group Travel Experiences immerses groups into the history, art, and culture throughout the diverse destinations travelers long to explore. Featuring meticulously planned programs in Croatia, Malta, Spain, Italy, Greece, Germany, France, and Portugal groups will enjoy exploring the most popular destinations as well as off-the-beaten path gems that the insiders at Central Holidays Group Travel Experiences takes them to discover. See the company's group travel programs in Europe: grouptravelexperiences.com/Programs/regions/Europe.
In Africa and West Asia, Central Holidays Group Travel Experiences invites groups to make their travel dreams a reality throughout destinations including, but not limited to: Egypt, Eastern & Southern Africa, Israel, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates. The brand's knowledgeable destination experts are on hand to make all group travel experiences unforgettable. Groups can choose one of our scheduled itineraries or the company's dedicated group travel specialists will expertly craft the ultimate group travel experience. See the company's group travel programs in Africa and West Asia: grouptravelexperiences.com/Programs/regions/Africa-West-Asia.
In Latin America, if experiencing of these world destinations is what a group wants – Central Holidays Group Travel Experiences has everything they're looking! The company's insightful Latin America destination experts are thrilled to present a comprehensive array of itineraries that takes groups to explore this alluring region. As with any Group Travel Experience program, all can be customized to meet a specific group's travel needs. See the company's group travel programs throughout Central and South America: grouptravelexperiences.com/Programs/regions/Latin-America.
Plus, now presenting the USA, Central Holidays Group Travel Experiences celebrates the United States of America with newly minted travel offerings introduced in 2020! In response to requests from past groups, the brand invites travelers to immerse themselves in this vast, amazing, and diverse destination. Travelers will enjoy unbelievable sites and experiences offered through all the company's exciting programs. See the company's group travel programs across the USA: grouptravelexperiences.com/Programs/regions/USA.
Central Holidays Group Travel Experiences is renowned for providing service, flexibility, and reliability that promote excellence at prices to suit any budget. The brand's group specialists are eager to assist in creating travel programs that are rich with experiences and rewarding for groups – full of memories to cherish for travelers. Central Holidays Group Travel Experiences offers:
- Custom programs tailored based on the group's specific requests
- Quick turn-around on group pricing proposals
- Easy and time-saving booking process
- Full-service marketing support
- Quality, Value, and Service – what group travel is supposed to be!
- Existing departures available with no minimum passengers required
For additional details about Central Holidays Group Travel Experiences, visit: GroupTravelExperiences.com. Additionally, the brand's 2021-22 Groups Brochures can be downloaded or viewed online at: grouptravelexperiences.com/brochure/Central-Holidays-Group-Brochure-2021.pdf.
About Central Holidays:
Founded in 1972, Central Holidays is an award-winning travel brand that offers superior travel programs, value, and service to enchanting destinations across Italy, Europe, Egypt, Africa, West Asia, and Latin America. As true destination specialists, this leader in travel offers an expansive range of Independent, Escorted, Hosted, and Land/Cruise itineraries. Central Holidays presents a wide array of diverse travel opportunities including cultural programs, culinary adventures, family vacations, romantic getaways, and active travel. Group Travel Experiences are a hallmark of the company, offering special interest travel, religious pilgrimages, and fully customized programs. Their newest brand, Journeys by Central Holidays, was created to orchestrate tailor-made travel experiences that redefine luxury. Central Holidays remains at the forefront of the tourism and travel industry, offering distinctive travel programs that support brand promises of reliability, expertise, and flexibility. For more information, contact Central Holidays at 1-800-935-5000 or visit centralholidays.com.
Media Contact
Marlene Oliver, NJC Communications, 305-491-0512, moliver@njccorp.com
SOURCE Central Holidays