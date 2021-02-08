Q4 2020 Financial Highlights:
- Revenues of $74.0 million
- Operating Income (loss) of $(1.5) million on a GAAP basis, or $0.5 million on a non-GAAP basis
- EPS of $(0.08) per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $(0.04) per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis
- Cash flow provided by operating activities of $11.1 million; Returned $11.9M of short-term loans
Q4 2020 Business Highlights:
- Revenues return to normal run-rates as customers begin to accelerate network deployment in response to strong global demand for connectivity
- From five 5G design wins in Q3 2020 to nine 5G design wins in Q4 2020, across all geographies
- Accelerated 5G tailwinds and increased OpenRAN momentum expected to drive multi-year growth
- Provides outlook for 2021
Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights:
- Revenues of $262.9 million
- Operating loss of $(7.6) million on a GAAP basis, or $(4.3) million on a non-GAAP basis
- EPS of $(0.21) per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $(0.16) per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis
LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the #1 wireless hauling specialist, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Ira Palti, President & CEO, commented: "2020 was a unique year, to say the least. Given the mass exodus to remote work, back-to-back lockdowns, and reduced travel, online services have become more important and in-demand than ever before. Fueled by this 'new normal,' there arose a strong global demand for connectivity which drove telcos to accelerate their evolution to 5G."
"As the recognized best-in-class provider of wireless hauling solutions, we believe we are ideally positioned to provide operators with everything they need to make this 5G transition successful: the technology, including both our signature IP-50 Platform available today, and our advanced 5G hauling chipset which we expect to complete tape-out during the first half of 2021 and be integrated into our advanced 5G solutions in 2022; the expertise, ranging from regulatory and deployment strategy to design and more; and finally the on-the-ground deployment and operational services. In fact, we are already in progress with large 5G network development processes moving us from design wins to proof of concepts and purchase orders."
"At Ceragon, we have a history of benefitting from the transition between wireless generations, first as 2G moved to 3G, and later when 3G transitioned to 4G. As the new 5G technology builds momentum, we believe we will do again what we do best: leverage this transition to take our company story to the next level."
Primary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results:
Revenues were $74.0 million, up 3.8% from $71.3 million in Q4 2019 and up 4.8% from $70.6 million in Q3 2020. Our revenues varied from region to region and were in line with the effect that COVID has had on local business operations and network build-out plans.
Gross profit was $21.6 million, giving us a gross margin of 29.1%, compared with a gross margin of 31.7% in Q4 2019 and 33.4% in Q3 2020. The relatively low gross margin reflects a one-time impact of agreements reached with several customers, which we believe will improve our future business with them, as well as continued high supply chain costs due to the COVID-19 environment.
Operating income (loss) was $(1.5) million compared with $(2.2) million for Q4 2019 and $3.4 million for Q3 2020.
Net income (loss) was $(6.3) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share compared with $(4.1) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share for Q4 2019 and $1.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share for Q3 2020.
Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 28.9%, operating income was $0.5 million, and net loss was $(3.5) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share.
Cash and cash equivalents was $27.1 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $29.2 million at September 30, 2020.
Primary Full Year 2020 Financial Results:
Revenues were $262.9 million, down 7.9% from $285.6 million in 2019.
Gross profit was $75.6 million, giving us a gross margin of 28.8%, compared with a gross margin of 33.9% in 2019.
Operating income (loss) was $(7.6) million, compared to operating income of $7.3 million in 2019.
Net loss was $(17.1) million, or $(0.21) per diluted share. Net loss for 2019 was $(2.3) million, or $ (0.03) per diluted share.
Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 28.7%, operating loss was $(4.3) million, and net loss was $(12.8) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share.
For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.
Revenue Breakouts by Geography:
Q4 2020
Full Year 2020
Europe
19%
17%
Africa
10%
9%
North America
16%
14%
Latin America
18%
18%
India
23%
24%
APAC
14%
18%
Outlook
We are targeting revenue growth in 2021. Although we expect a slow start for the first half of the year, we continue to expect yearly revenue to be between $275-$295 million.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Audited
Revenues
$ 74,002
$ 71,256
$ 262,881
$ 285,583
Cost of revenues
52,447
48,646
187,236
188,741
Gross profit
21,555
22,610
75,645
96,842
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
9,608
7,639
30,997
26,793
Selling and marketing
8,562
10,130
33,021
39,469
General and administrative
4,849
7,032
19,199
23,278
Total operating expenses
$ 23,019
$ 24,801
$ 83,217
$ 89,540
Operating income (loss)
(1,464)
(2,191)
(7,572)
7,302
Financial expenses and others, net
2,756
2,204
5,923
6,521
Income (loss) before taxes
(4,220)
(4,395)
(13,495)
781
Taxes on income (benefit)
1,561
(471)
2,618
2,476
Equity loss in affiliates
538
177
979
649
Net loss
$ (6,319)
$ (4,101)
$ (17,092)
$ (2,344)
Basic net loss per share
$ (0.08)
$ (0.05)
$ (0.21)
$ (0.03)
Diluted net loss per share
$ (0.08)
$ (0.05)
$ (0.21)
$ (0.03)
Weighted average number of shares
81,536,498
80,574,892
81,149,687
80,296,581
Weighted average number of shares
81,536,498
80,574,892
81,149,687
80,296,581
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2020
ASSETS
Audited
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 27,101
$ 23,939
Trade receivables, net
107,388
118,531
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
14,633
11,033
Inventories
50,627
62,132
Total current assets
199,749
215,635
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Long-term bank deposits
17
17
Deferred tax assets
8,279
8,106
Severance pay and pension fund
6,059
5,661
Property and equipment, net
32,299
34,865
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,780
10,128
Intangible assets, net
6,117
7,898
Other non-current assets
13,119
7,579
Total non-current assets
72,670
74,254
Total assets
$ 272,419
$ 289,889
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 63,722
$ 59,635
Deferred revenues
3,492
1,734
Short-term loans
5,979
14,600
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
24,048
22,755
Operating lease liabilities
3,183
5,644
Total current liabilities
100,424
104,368
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Accrued severance pay and pension
11,601
10,709
Deferred revenues
7,495
6,265
Other long-term payables
2,933
3,408
Operating lease liabilities
3,840
4,718
Total long-term liabilities
25,869
25,100
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Share capital:
Ordinary shares
218
215
Additional paid-in capital
420,958
418,062
Treasury shares at cost
(20,091)
(20,091)
Other comprehensive loss
(8,068)
(8,666)
Accumulated deficits
(246,891)
(229,099)
Total shareholders' equity
146,126
160,421
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 272,419
$ 289,889
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(U.S. dollars, in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flow from operating activities:
Audited
Net loss
$ (6,319)
$ (4,101)
$ (17,092)
$ (2,344)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash
Depreciation and amortization
4,749
2,680
12,861
9,691
Stock-based compensation expense
411
459
1,662
2,053
Decrease in trade receivables, net
1,168
7,871
9,345
4,533
Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable
(732)
2,185
(6,110)
(2,086)
Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets
1,259
1,311
5,121
5,348
Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write off
1,009
5,602
9,919
(9,475)
Increase in deferred tax asset, net
(137)
(1,300)
(173)
(258)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
6,919
(487)
1,831
(15,933)
Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable
2,081
(1,852)
1,946
(3,767)
Decrease in operating lease liability
(1,066)
(1,178)
(5,112)
(5,114)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
1,110
(3,023)
2,988
4,150
Accrued severance pay and pensions, net
654
440
488
271
Net cash provided by (used in) operating
$ 11,106
$ 8,607
$ 17,674
$ (12,931)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment, net
(1,702)
(2,476)
(6,506)
(11,592)
Purchase of intangible assets, net
(69)
(233)
(412)
(3,274)
Proceeds from bank deposits
-
82
-
1,002
Net cash used in investing activities
$ (1,771)
$ (2,627)
$ (6,918)
$ (13,864)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of options
390
211
1,237
602
Proceeds from (repayment of) bank credits and
(11,900)
(2,800)
(8,621)
14,600
Net cash provided by (used in) financing
$ (11,510)
$ (2,589)
$ (7,384)
$ 15,202
Translation adjustments on cash and cash
$ 121
$ 24
$ (210)
$ (49)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$ (2,054)
$ 3,415
$ 3,162
$ (11,642)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of
29,155
20,524
23,939
35,581
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the
$ 27,101
$ 23,939
$ 27,101
$ 23,939
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP cost of revenues
$ 52,447
$ 48,646
$
187,236
$
188,741
Stock based compensation expenses
(18)
(27)
(110)
(71)
Changes in indirect tax positions
202
361
199
327
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$
52,631
$
48,980
$
187,325
$
188,997
GAAP gross profit
$
21,555
$
22,610
$
75,645
$
96,842
Stock based compensation expenses
18
27
110
71
Changes in indirect tax positions
(202)
(361)
(199)
(327)
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
21,371
$
22,276
$
75,556
$
96,586
GAAP Research and development expenses
$
9,608
$
7,639
$
30,997
$
26,793
Amortization of intangible assets
(1,800)
-
(1,800)
-
Stock based compensation expenses
(114)
(81)
(243)
(366)
Non-GAAP Research and development expenses
$
7,694
$
7,558
$
28,954
$
26,427
$
8,562
$
10,130
$
33,021
$
39,469
GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses
Stock based compensation expenses
(110)
(155)
(545)
(708)
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses
$
8,452
$
9,975
$
32,476
$
38,761
GAAP General and Administrative expenses
$
4,849
$
7,032
$
19,199
$
23,278
Stock based compensation expenses
(169)
(196)
(764)
(908)
Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses
$
4,680
$
6,836
$
18,435
$
22,370
$
(1,464)
$
(2,191)
$
(7,572)
$
7,302
GAAP operating income (loss)
Stock based compensation expenses
411
459
1,662
2,053
Changes in indirect tax positions
(202)
(361)
(199)
(327)
Amortization of intangible assets
1,800
-
1,800
-
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$
545
$
(2,093)
$
(4,309)
$
9,028
$
2,756
$
2,204
$
5,923
$
6,521
GAAP financial expenses and others, net
Leases – financial expenses
(229)
(133)
(46)
(234)
Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net
$
2,527
$
2,071
$
5,877
$
6,287
GAAP Tax (income) expenses
$
1,561
$
(471)
$
2,618
$
2,476
Non cash tax adjustments
(2)
1,272
(6)
182
Non-GAAP Tax expenses
$
1,559
$
801
$
2,612
$
2,658
GAAP equity loss in affiliates
$
538
$
177
$
979
$
649
Other non-cash adjustments
(538)
(177)
(979)
(649)
Non-GAAP equity loss in affiliates
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP net loss
$
(6,319)
$
(4,101)
$
(17,092)
$
(2,344)
Amortization of intangible assets
1,800
-
1,800
-
Stock based compensation
expenses
411
459
1,662
2,053
Changes in indirect tax positions
(202)
(361)
(199)
(327)
Leases – financial expenses
229
133
46
234
Non-cash tax adjustments
2
(1,272)
6
(182)
Other non-cash adjustment
538
177
979
649
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
(3,541)
$
(4,965)
$
(12,798)
$
83
$
(0.08)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.21)
$
(0.03)
GAAP basic net loss per share
$
(0.08)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.21)
$
(0.03)
GAAP diluted net loss per share
$
(0.04)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.16)
$
0.00
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
81,536,498
80,574,892
80,574,892
80,296,581
Weighted average number of shares
basic net loss per share
81,536,498
80,574,892
80,574,892
80,296,581
Weighted average number of shares
81,536,498
80,574,892
80,574,892
82,124,615
Weighted average number of shares
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per
