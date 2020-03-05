GLEN ROCK, N.J., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity Navigator, the nation's largest and most-utilized charity evaluator, announced today that it is applying its high standards for good governance and financial health to its own organizational management decisions. In the organization's first-ever evaluation, Charity Navigator received a total score of 92.39 out of 100, a 4-star rating. Of the organizations that Charity Navigator rates, only 40% of receive 4 stars. This achievement recognizes an organization's exceptional financial health and accountability practices.
In addition to announcing its 4-star rating, Charity Navigator shared that it has also received accreditation from the BBB's Wise Giving Alliance. Meeting all 20 Standards for Charity Accountability and earning this accreditation further signifies Charity Navigator's commitment to upholding best practices in the interest of the donors and charities it serves.
Charity Navigator was founded as a private foundation and funded in full by Pat and Marion Dugan in 2001 with the goal of making impactful philanthropy easier for all. In 2012, the organization transformed into an independent, public charity responsible for funding itself. Today, Charity Navigator receives the majority of its support from the generous individuals who use its ratings and resources to inform their giving. Additional funding is raised through contributions from its Board of Directors and support from foundations.
Charity Navigator's rating criteria stipulates that an organization must file seven years of the full IRS Form 990, a requirement for all organizations reporting at least one million dollars in annual revenue. This protects organizations from being evaluated during their "start-up" phase, when fundraising and administrative costs tend to be higher with greater fluctuations, and ensures they can be compared fairly to their peers. Charity Navigator's 2019 Form 990 filing was their seventh, making them eligible. Its rating was conducted using the same financial health, accountability, and transparency methodology that is utilized during all other Charity Navigator evaluations.
Charity Navigator's President & CEO Michael Thatcher, shared, "We have tracked our own performance information for several years and began posting our data back in 2016 in the interest of transparency, even though we weren't yet eligible for a rating. Today we are excited to celebrate our 4-star rating and BBB accreditation with all of our donors and users!" He added, "Through this process, we've identified areas where we can continue to strengthen our financial efficiencies. We've also gained a better understanding of what our ratings mean to and require of the charities we evaluate. We look forward to ways we can collaborate to ensure they remain meaningful indicators of organizations' performance."
Kevin Scally, Charity Navigator's Chief Relationship Officer, noted, "Our success is a testament to the value that philanthropists of all sizes place on good governance among nonprofits. We are grateful that donors have invested in our innovation and resources, and continue to do so. We hope this rating and accreditation will affirm their trust in Charity Navigator and underline our commitment to best practices."
About Charity Navigator
Charity Navigator is the world's largest and most-utilized independent charity evaluator. The organization guides informed giving by evaluating the financial health, accountability, and transparency of charities and by providing data about 1.7 million nonprofits, accessed more than 10 million times annually. Charity Navigator does not charge the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501(c)(3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations, and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers.
