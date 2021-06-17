HOBOKEN, N.J., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and data governance expert, discusses how to improve upon checkbox information governance in a new article. The informative article first reviews how information governance often grows out of regulatory compliance.
The author then explains why compliance does not mean that data remains secure and effectively managed. He urges business leaders to move beyond checkbox information governance by building information governance into the corporate culture. He then discusses how automating processes helps and encourages a careful selection of information governance tools.
"When companies stop at checkbox information governance, they leave themselves at risk and never unlock the true power of their data assets," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Checkbox Information Governance vs Effective Data Governance."
"Instead of focusing on a compliance checklist, organizations need to build information governance into the company culture. When data privacy and security permeate everyday processes, breaches happen less often, and compliance becomes much easier."
Start with a Good Foundation
"To move beyond checkbox information governance, organizations need to build information governance into the corporate culture. This means securing executive sponsorship from the beginning and involving key stakeholders from all affected areas. While tools play an important role, the success of an information governance strategy ultimately depends on personnel."
Automation Eases the Pain
"Many businesses start information governance with good intentions, only to get bogged down by the work involved. Automating routine tasks simplifies the process while reducing the risk of errors. Good candidates for automation include data lineage and metadata management. Additionally, machine learning can play a vital role in tightening cybersecurity."
Choose Information Governance Tools Wisely
"Information governance done right involves tapping into a variety of technology resources. But not all tools deliver the same quality results. Take time to research the options available and choose tools that meet your specific needs."
Partner with Information Governance Experts
The experts at Messaging Architects bring both the tools and the deep knowledge needed to move beyond checkbox information governance. They help business leaders conduct risk assessments and ongoing compliance monitoring. And they guide them through designing and implementing a comprehensive strategy to protect and optimize information assets.
Have you read?
When Common Authentication Methods Fail to Protect Your Identity
Expert GroupWise Migration Services Take the Pain Out of Email Migration
About Messaging Architects
Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
Media Contact
Kent Sorensen, Messaging Architects, 14803345403, kents@mstar.net
SOURCE Messaging Architects