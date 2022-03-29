Cherrystone Auctions, a New Jersey based auction house specializing in rare stamps and postal history of the world, recently concluded its March 8-9, 2022 sale of Philatelic Rarities.

TEANECK, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherrystone Auctions, a world-renowned philatelic auction house based in Teaneck, NJ, held their latest public auction on March 8-9, 2022. The auction contained over 1,300 lots and featured more than 500 bidders from countries around the world. The total realization of the auction was $1.2 million.

Some of the highlights include Lot #102, United States 1902 4-cent brown, imperforate, Schermack type III, only 40 recorded examples, which sold for $31,050 including 15% buyers premium. Another rarity was Lot #757, an India 1854 1a dull red, die II, sheet of 96 with most of the marginal inscriptions intact on all sides, which also brought $31,050, including buyers premium.

Cherrystone's next auction featuring Rare Stamps and Postal History of the World will be held on May 3-4, 2022.

Cherrystone Auctions is a global leader in philatelic auctions, bringing over $30 million worth of stamps and postal history to market yearly. Their frequently held public auctions feature the widest selection of philatelic material in the world, with a focus on rarity and exceptional quality.

