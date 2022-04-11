In 'The Gift of Healing Hands: A Guide,' Doctor Marina Mangano D.C, RYT., ignites the journey through subconscious healing
STONE HARBOR, N.J., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Marina Mangano, D.C., RYT., has published her first book, "The Gift of Healing Hands: A Guide," providing answers to important questions about health, drawn from Mangano's professional experiences as a practicing chiropractic physician.
Mangano introduces intuitive medicine through building a healthy relationship between the mind and body. She not only shares her personal health journey, but also offers stories from her patients, who took her recommended steps to heal the pain they were experiencing.
"By the end of the book," Mangano said, "readers will learn new ways to increase sustainable health practices for both psychical and emotional healing that is unlike any other."
The book provides answers to important questions about health and serves to ignite the reader's journey through the world of subconscious healing. Mangano offers new techniques within chiropractic, yoga, and energy medicine to provide readers with the knowledge of a higher quality of healthcare.
"While emotional and physical healing can be acquired at home," Mangano said, "there is something magical about sharing that experience with a trusted provider, who can direct you towards the next phase. "
"The Gift of Healing Hands: A Guide"
By Marina Mangano D.C., RYT
ISBN: 978-1-9822-7176-3 (softcover); 978-1-9822-71770 (e-book)
Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Marina Mangano D.C., RYT, is a chiropractic physician who holds special certifications in acupuncture and yoga instruction. Using the best of each philosophy, she integrates traditional healing with new age approaches towards holistic care. Her role within the chiropractic community developed her advocacy for educating both clinicians and patients. Mangano currently practices in Stone Harbor, N. J., where she embodies her work in all that she does outside the office, including rock climbing, teaching yoga and running. "The Gift of Healing Hands" is her introductory book, which is preceded by published clinical articles and lecture presentations.
To learn more, please visit her YouTube Channel or http://www.chiroyogaflow.com
General Inquiries, Review Copies & Interview Requests:
LAVIDGE
Kathryn Julian
317.363.6990 | Kjulian@lavidge.com
Media Contact
Kathryn Julian, LAVIDGE, 317.363.6990, kjulian@lavidge.com
SOURCE Marina Mangano D.C., RYT.