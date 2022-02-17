HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft expert, discusses the disadvantages of staying with the GroupWise messaging and collaboration platform in a new article. The informative article first asserts that modern collaboration platforms offer more agile solutions built specifically for today's hybrid work environment.
The author reviews a few GroupWise disadvantages, including eDiscovery limitations and compliance challenges. He argues that GroupWise expertise is getting harder to find and that migrating to Microsoft 365 provides the solution to those challenges. He concludes by urging careful migration planning with the help of Microsoft 365 migration experts.
"Although GroupWise users have loved the messaging and collaboration platform since the 1980s, most see the writing on the wall," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Modern collaboration platforms offer more agile solutions built specifically for today's hybrid work environment."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Choose the Right Time for GroupWise to Microsoft 365 Migration."
GroupWise eDiscovery Limitations
"In an increasingly litigious environment, organizations must demonstrate the ability to respond quickly to eDiscovery requests. However, the GroupWise structure presents significant challenges to eDiscovery. Organizations have to decide between accepting fines for non-compliance or pulling together a workable solution with third-party tools."
Compliance Challenges Related to GroupWise Personal Archives
"GroupWise handling of personal archives poses several problems in addition to eDiscovery. The database structure that worked well in previous decades cannot keep up with the demands of modern email usage."
GroupWise Expertise Getting Harder to Find
"As these and other problems related to an aging email system become more of an issue, expert support proves increasingly difficult to secure. GroupWise users comprise less than 0.3 percent of the office productivity market share. Consequently, the pool of GroupWise consultants has dwindled."
When is the Best Time for GroupWise to Microsoft 365 Migration?
"The obvious solution to GroupWise difficulties involves migrating to a modern cloud productivity solution such as Microsoft 365. Moving to the cloud brings a host of benefits, from drastically improved archiving to hassle-free updates. Users can work from anywhere and collaborate easily across distance. And IT no longer needs to spend time patching outdated infrastructure."
GroupWise to Microsoft 365 Migration Experts
The consultants at Messaging Architects have worked with both GroupWise and Microsoft for decades. They conduct migrations largely behind the scenes, with only minimal disruption to end users. With Messaging Architects' 100 percent migration success rate, organizations can migrate with confidence.
And for those organizations not yet ready to migrate, Messaging Architects provides solutions, as well. Fully featured archiving and eDiscovery tools from Messaging Architects support GroupWise, allowing preservation of data. When the time comes, the tools also allow the addition of new Microsoft 365 data, enabling searches across both new and legacy data.
