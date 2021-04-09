HADDON HEIGHTS, N.J., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chuck Guidotti, a retired Camden Police Officer, has completed his new book "Sliced from Life": an inspiring tale that will make readers smile, laugh, and even weep.
Guidotti writes, "My heartfelt thanks to my lovely wife Lynne and good friend Rich, whose support and encouragement allowed me to put into words what my heart felt. Also my grandchildren, who I populated into some of my stories. Above all, my humble thanks to God, without whom, I could never have created the bond of love and sacrifice displayed by my characters. Enjoy."
Published by Page Publishing, Chuck Guidotti's emotional work will remind readers of times when they knew more than just their neighbors' names, when hometown pride was a tangible thing.
Each story will fill readers with the satisfaction of time well spent. And in the end, they will be pleased with the outcome.
Readers who wish to experience this relatable book can purchase "Sliced from Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
