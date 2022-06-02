Circular Edge is expanding its presence with new product & service innovations, entertaining experiences, and customer giveaways at the upcoming BLUEPRINT 4D conference
SOMERSET, N.J., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Circular Edge, an award-winning Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle Customer Experience (CX) & Cloud Service Provider and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork, is returning to Las Vegas June 6 – 9 for the BLUEPRINT 4D conference, alongside their customers and the Quest Oracle Community to highlight the many ways Oracle JD Edwards customers are adopting next-generation automation solutions, continuous innovation strategies and mobility to overcome challenges and achieve better business results.
During BLUEPRINT 4D, Circular Edge and its co-sponsors Medius and ALLOut Security will engage Oracle JD Edwards customers with a unique networking dinner, TopGolf & DJ After Party event. The annual VIP Customer Appreciation event will feature a delicious taco/bbq bar, exclusive bays for friendly TopGolf competition and a "From Bollywood to Hollywood" after party with special guest DJ sAchin.
To further highlight the benefits of adopting the latest EnterpriseOne 9.2 capabilities, Circular Edge will host customer giveaways of up to $2k in total cash prizes to help illustrate the benefits to being an Oracle JD Edwards customer.
Another way Circular Edge, ALLOut Security and friends are bringing together Oracle JD Edwards customers is through a special Monday evening networking event at Nine Fine Irishmen, right in the heart of the action on Las Vegas Blvd. The theme of the party is "Rush Week" to highlight all of the great education sessions that are happening throughout the week.
"Now more than ever, people are longing for interpersonal connection, networking and relationship building – three things we've really missed over the last couple of years which we are excited to replicate alongside new and longtime friends at BLUEPRINT 4D," said sAchin cHoudhari, CEO & Founder. "We are looking forward to being present, building deeper relationships within the Oracle JD Edwards community and showcasing the many successes our customers have realized through overcoming extraordinary pandemic challenges while adapting, growing and building resilience for the future."
Circular Edge will also participate in several educational sessions and customer stories showcasing the latest tools, technologies and approaches Oracle JD Edwards customers are leveraging to improve employee and customer experiences, digitize and transform business processes and achieve better automation across applications and systems:
- Oracle JD Edwards Bolt-Ons for Release 22: Tuesday, June 7, 4:00pm-5:00pm
- What's New in Release 22 for Supply Chain: Wednesday, June 8, 9:00am-10:00am
- Digitize Your Supply Chain & Logistical Operations: Wednesday, June 8, 1:30pm-2:30pm
- AP Automation Journey with Tuff Shed: Wednesday, June 8, 1:30pm-2:30pm
- Orchestrating Mobile Applications: Thursday, June 9, 10:15am-11:15am
Conference attendees will also be able to explore all of Circular Edge's product and service innovations along with their 180+ available Smart Help skills and resources:
- Easy Access to Technical/Functional/CNC/3rd Party Skills with Smart Help On Demand
- Scale & Supplement Your IT/Functional Teams via CNC & E1 Managed Services
- Transition, Production & Project Continuity with Smart Help Transition+
- Fill In the Gaps with Our Direct Staff Resources via Smart Help Staff Aug+
- Integrated eSignatures & Workflow Automation with ERPSign
- Rapidly Build & Deploy LC/NC Mobile Apps with AtomIQ
- Gap Analysis & EnterpriseOne (E1) Optimization with Smart Help
- Eliminate JD Edwards Batch Job Challenges with Smart Scheduler
- Manage E1 On the Go with Server Manager Mobile App
- Automate Package Builds & Deploys with Smart Build
- Self Service Password Reset with Cerberus
- Orchestrator, Integrated ERP/CX Digital Experiences & More
Explore these solutions and more by scheduling a one-on-one meeting with CE SME's and joining educational, networking and booth activities at Blueprint 4D.
Enter to win special giveaways at the Circular Edge, AtomIQ, Smart Scheduler & CE Product & Service Innovations booth #423. Learn more: https://www.circularedge.com/blueprint4d.
About Circular Edge
Circular Edge (CE), started in 2003, is an award-winning business advisory and consulting services provider specializing in Enterprise Resource Planning solutions including Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle Customer Experience (CX) and Cloud Applications. Built from the ground up as an Oracle JD Edwards consulting company, CE employs a direct staff of 180+ functional and technical resources who bring extensive domain expertise and a process-driven execution approach with proven, scalable methodology into short- and long-term projects, production support, managed services, training/skills enablement, transition and staff augmentation engagements, as well as Integrated ERP/CX Digital Experiences.
CE also delivers packaged solutions such as AtomIQ, Smart Scheduler (3x OVI), ERPSign, Smart Build and Oracle CX Add-Ons.
Learn more about CE product & service innovations including Smart Help, our 3x award-winning customer success formula by visiting http://www.circularedge.com.
Follow Circular Edge on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork
Trademarks
Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.
Media Contact
Chelsea Krieger, Circular Edge, 877-533-0002, chelsea.krieger@circularedge.com
SOURCE Circular Edge