CRANFORD, N.J., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing critical care drug products, announced today that its CEO, Myron Holubiak, is scheduled to appear as a featured guest on TD Ameritrade Network's The Watch List with host Nicole Petallides on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 1:20pm ET. Interested parties may view the live interview at https://tdameritradenetwork.com/.
The Watch List, hosted by with Nicole Petallides, highlights a panel of experts ranging from industry-leading CEOs, analysts, and Wall Street influencers to discuss pressing topics moving the market and is intended to provide viewers with a status update for the end of the trading day and beyond.
Mr. Holubiak has extensive experience in managing and leading both large and emerging pharmaceutical and life sciences companies. He was co-founder, director and CEO of Leonard Meron Biosciences, Inc. prior to its merger with Citius in March 2016. Mr. Holubiak was the President of Roche Laboratories, Inc. ("Roche"), a major research-based pharmaceutical company, from December 1998 to August 2001. As President of Roche, Mr. Holubiak helped transform Roche Labs into a leading antibiotic and biotechnology company. He was also founder of Emron, Inc., a health economics and managed care consulting company, and helped to create the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP). Mr. Holubiak was also a director of Bioscrip, Inc., a national home infusion company, from 2002 through 2016, and served as its Chairman of the Board from 2012 through 2016. Since July 2010, Mr. Holubiak has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. ("Assembly") and its predecessor, Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. Mr. Holubiak was also a trustee of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Foundation. He received a BS in Molecular Biology and Biophysics from the University of Pittsburgh; he received advanced business training from the Harvard Business School and the University of London, as well as advanced training in health economics from the University of York's Centre for Health Economics.
Ms. Petallides joined TD Ameritrade Network in December 2018 as a host based in New York City. Petallides was with FOX Business Network (FBN) where she anchored Fox Business Morning (2007) and FBN:AM (2016). For over a decade, she was the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor correspondent appearing on Fox Business Network, Fox News Channel, Sky News and the syndicated program Top 30. Prior to joining FBN, she was an anchor at Bloomberg Television.
About the TD Ameritrade Network
The TD Ameritrade Network is a direct-to-consumer, broadband-delivered broadcast channel distributing original, live news broadcasts and educational content produced by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and affiliate of the broker-dealers, investment advisers, and other regulated financial businesses of the TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial adviser, registered investment adviser, or broker-dealer.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.
About iMSC
The mesenchymal stem cell therapy product that Citius is pursuing for in-licensing from Novellus, Inc. is derived from a human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line generated using a proprietary mRNA-based (non-viral) reprogramming process. The iMSCs produced from this clonal technique are differentiated from adult donor-derived MSCs (bone marrow, placenta, umbilical cord, adipose tissue, or dental pulp) by providing genetic homogeneity. In in-vitro studies, iMSCs exhibit superior potency and high cell viability. The iMSCs secrete immunomodulatory proteins that may reduce or prevent pulmonary symptoms associated with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in patients with COVID-19. The Citius iMSC is an allogeneic (unrelated donor) mesenchymal stem-cell product manufactured by expanding material from a master cell bank.
About Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
ARDS is a type of respiratory failure characterized by rapid onset of widespread inflammation in the lungs. ARDS is a rapidly progressive disease that occurs in critically ill patients – most notably now in those diagnosed with COVID-19. ARDS affects approximately 200,000 patients per year in the U.S., exclusive of the current COVID-19 pandemic, and has a 30% to 50% mortality rate. ARDS is sometimes initially diagnosed as pneumonia or pulmonary edema (fluid in the lungs from heart disease). Symptoms of ARDS include shortness of breath, rapid breathing and heart rate, chest pain (particularly while inhaling), and bluish skin coloration. Among those who survive ARDS, a decreased quality of life is relatively common.
