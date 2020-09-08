CRANFORD, N.J., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing critical care drug products, today announced that its management is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held virtually on September 14-16, 2020. Leonard Mazur, Chairman of Citius, will present on Tuesday, September 15, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time where he will deliver a corporate overview of the Company.
In addition he will be providing updates that include the recent expansion of the Company's intellectual property for Mino-Wrap, a novel approach to reducing post-operative infections associated with surgical implants, future plans to potentially treat and reduce the severity of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19, and Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock treatment for catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), in collaboration with MDACC.
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/ctxr/1629433
Mr. Mazur will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.
Safe Harbor
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting Citius. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: the risk of successfully negotiating within the option period a license agreement with Novellus; risks associated with conducting clinical trials and drug development; market and other conditions; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds;, Inc. for our planned Novecite therapy for ARDS; the estimated markets for our product candidates and the acceptance thereof by any market; risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; the early stage of products under development; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our ability to identify, acquire, close and integrate product candidates and companies successfully and on a timely basis; our dependence on third-party suppliers; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.
