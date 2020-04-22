MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Technologies Inc., a leading integrator of public sector software and digital technology solutions, has today announced, that the City of Middletown, NY, is the first in the United States to utilize a unique, digital communications enablement solution - CherryRoad's Digital Town Hall.
CherryRoad's Digital Town Hall provides real-time interaction at government town halls, keeping citizens informed, involved, and safe. Today, many local governments face challenges related to restrictions with in-person meetings. More than ever before, citizens desire communication from their leaders related to key local decisions and an opportunity to participate in their local government in real-time. Stakeholders equally desire a means to provide important information and virtually interact with constituents.
With Digital Town Hall, developed in partnership with LogMeIn®, the City of Middletown, NY, has a central place to share event content and collaborate on important topics. It further enables the City to hold virtual, interactive meetings, giving citizens the ability to:
- Communicate and become involved remotely, in real-time.
- Become involved in the community, virtually with live questions and answers.
- Access information that is pertinent to the business of local government, centralized and stored in a private cloud environment for easy, secure access.
"Our City values the views and opinions of its citizens and wishes them to remain fully engaged in their government," stated Mayor Joseph M. DeStafano, City of Middletown, NY. "As a tech-forward City, we're proud to utilize a digital tool which enhances our resident's ability to be wholly involved. Whether it be to indicate budgetary priorities, share ideas, or to hear what fellow citizens want to share with their government, Digital Town Hall provides us a secure, easy-to-use, and digital forum to transact City business."
CherryRoad is currently offering its Digital Town Hall technology to all public sector and education agencies for 90 days free of charge. Contact ClientCare@cherryroad.com.
About CherryRoad Technologies Inc.
At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we're delivering on-premise ERP, cloud-based application management, business intelligence, process optimization, strategic staffing, or change management consulting. Throughout our 30-year history, we've successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to modernize, optimize, and manage their back-office functions. Headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ with offices across the U.S., we've earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results – on-time and on-budget. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com
About Middletown, NY:
Middletown, NY, a city in Orange County, New York, United States, lies in New York's Hudson Valley region, near the Wallkill River and the foothills of the Shawangunk Mountains. Middletown is situated between Port Jervis and Newburgh, New York. As of the 2010 United States Census, the city's population was 28,086, reflecting an increase of 2,698 from the 25,388 counted in the 2000 Census. The zip code is 10940. Middletown falls within the Poughkeepsie–Newburgh–Middletown Metropolitan Statistical Area, which belongs to the larger New York–Newark–Bridgeport, NY-NJ-CT-PA Combined Statistical Area.
About LogMeIn, Inc.
LogMeIn, Inc. simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world's top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.