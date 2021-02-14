CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J., Feb. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapidly-growing luxury brokerage firm CJ Dalton has taken over as the exclusive sales and leasing agent at One Park Condos, the upscale hi-rise development in Cliffside Park. The firm will be spearheading the luxury tower's marketing program as its residences surge in popularity during the pandemic.
Led by veteran broker Taryn Byron, One Park experienced sharp growth in unit sales and rentals as commuters and remote workers alike seek more expansive residences that boast short commutes to New York City while also offering a mix of suburban and city living.
About One Park
One Park, the premiere luxury condominium development located in Bergen County's Cliffside Park, offers fourteen stories with two hundred four upscale units featuring expansive views of the New York City skyline and Hudson River. Units offer spacious living arrangements featuring from one to four bedrooms and up to 2,983 square feet of living space. Interior spaces boast gourmet kitchens with chef-caliber appliances, sanctuary-like bedroom suites, and spa-inspired master suite baths. One Park is a recognized leader in world class architecture and dramatic views in the Bergen County community.
One Park residents enjoy privileged amenities and a short commute to and from New York City. With amenities that rival New York City luxury buildings, including an outdoor movie theater, fitness center, golf simulator, children's playroom, and pet spa, residents want for nothing. One Park residents have attentive twenty-four-hour doorman service and two options to accommodate their automobiles, including the recent addition of a luxury vehicle garage designed explicitly for low chassis vehicles like the Lamborghini and Ferrari. A resident-only shuttle service is also an option.
About CJ Dalton
CJ Dalton is a full service luxury real estate brokerage headquartered in Cliffside Park, New Jersey. Founded in 2020 by veteran broker Taryn Byron, the firm's team of real estate experts specialize in advising high net worth individuals in the Bergen and Hudson counties. Dedicated to defining the new standard of service in real estate, CJ Dalton is a brokerage that doesn't act like a brokerage. Unlike the traditional agent-centric real estate model, the client is at the center of our collaborative, advisory approach.
Hyper-focusing on the nuanced layers and specialized aspects of sales, marketing, research, and management allows CJD to be dynamic and creative while bringing unprecedented value. Their goal is to ensure transparency and accountability every step of the way in order to achieve superior results.
