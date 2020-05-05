NEWARK, N.J., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcagni & Kanefsky LLP's We Will Prevail campaign concludes this week on #GivingTuesday, as the firm donates $40,000 to support non-profit organizations impacted by and making a positive impact on the COVID-19 crisis.
CK launched the campaign last month with a $10,000 donation to New Jersey Reentry Corporation to help provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those reentering society from local correctional facilities. The firm pledged 5% of its April revenue to support NJ Reentry Corp. as well as Daytop New Jersey, Front Line Appreciation Group (FLAG), and Royal Family Productions.
"We are living and working in the epicenter of the crisis," noted CK Senior Partner Eric Kanefsky. "It is personal. When we saw our colleagues and their families being directly impacted by the virus, we felt it was our responsibility to do our part."
Through the We Will Prevail initiative, CK encouraged others to make their own pledge of support to struggling non-profits in their communities. "We have been heartened by the response to We Will Prevail," said Senior Partner Thomas Calcagni. "People want to help, and by shining a light on our partnering nonprofits, we were able to direct support where it was desperately needed. In the spirit of #GivingTuesday, we hope more will offer their support to these and other worthy neighborhood nonprofits."
Calcagni & Kanefsky is a Newark- and New York City-based boutique law firm of former federal and state prosecutors, who bring their exceptional litigation experience to bear for clients with critical matters. CK attorneys are known and respected for their tenacious advocacy, superior credibility, and inside knowledge allowing them to manage, navigate, and favorably resolve government investigations and other high-stakes disputes.