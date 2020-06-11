PARAMUS, N.J., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Data Systems Corp. (ADS), and Advanced Data Systems RCM (ADSRCM), are pleased to announce their clients can take advantage of the Health Resources and Services Administration's (HRSA) COVID-19 uninsured reimbursement initiative. Reimbursement is provided when the patient's treatment and/or tests are related to coronavirus. Providers and facilities such as laboratories, are eligible for uninsured reimbursements.
David Barzillai, President of ADS, said, "Our clients are on healthcare's frontline combating COVID-19. For the greater good, they understand that now is not a time to hesitate about treating and testing uninsured COVID-19 patients. Yet, our clients do need to maintain incoming revenue. HRSA's program, along with our partnership with Change Healthcare, will protect clients financially in that regard."
ADS's MedicsPremier system is deployable by clients in the ADS cloud or on their servers. The system is also used by ADSRCM if comprehensive revenue cycle management services is preferred. MedicsPremier supports:
- the iOS/Android Medics Portal empowering patients to self-serve, and for online payments
- the Medics Telemedicine iOS/Android app for virtual encounters
- an interactive appointment and balance-due texting option
- a revenue-generating option for remote monitoring of patient vitals
- MedicsKiosk for expedited intake
- a nearly 100% success rate on first attempt clearinghouse claims, pre-appointment out-of-network alerts and eligibility verifications, access to the patient responsibility estimator, wide-ranging EDI for claim tracking, quick and proactive denial management
- comprehensive financial and operational Excel-exportable analytics, reports including PAMA, KPIs and dashboards
- multi-modality scheduling and workflow
The certified MedicsCloud EHR is available if comprehensive, yet easy-to-use clinical charting and management is needed.
Contact Advanced Data Systems at 800-899-4237, Ext. 2264 / 241515@email4pr.com for MedicsPremier, and Advanced Data Systems RCM at 844-599-6881 / 241515@email4pr.com for MedicsRCM.
About ADS and ADSRCM: Established in 1977, ADS is a leader in intelligent, interoperable healthcare automation solutions. Our MedicsCloud Suite brings mobility/telemedicine/portals/kiosks/interactive texting, clinical, financial, and operational automation to any number of specialties including behavioral health organizations, laboratories, and revenue cycle management (RCM) companies. Our MedicsRIS is specifically designed for imaging centers. MedicsRCM from ADSRCM is ideal if comprehensive revenue cycle management services are preferred. ADS and ADSRCM provide quick Implementations, comprehensive Training, excellent ongoing Support with Updates, data conversions from existing systems and integrations with other systems. We're debt free, privately owned, and our clients have easy access to us. Our names have never changed, and none of our systems have ever been discontinued. We greatly value and appreciate our clients who've enabled us to attain an unparalleled history of stability and reliability in the industry.