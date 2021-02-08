PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, a trusted global leader in contract management software, is pleased to announce its membership with LOT Network. LOT Network is a nonprofit organization that was established to protect companies against costly patent assertion entity (PAE, or "patent troll") litigation. Members agree that if, and only if, their patents fall into the hands of a PAE, they grant other members a license – thereby immunizing them against a PAE lawsuit using those patents.
CobbleStone Software hosts a platform of more than 3 million contract management transactions and billions of dollars in total contract value. They have been providing contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software as a web-enabled, Software as a Service (SaaS) solution longer than any other contract platform on the market. CobbleStone is a federal GSA vendor, SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant, and acknowledged by Gartner, Forrester, Dunn & Bradstreet, and other leading organizations. They are also Microsoft, Oracle, DocuSign, Adobe, & Salesforce partners focused on innovating contract lifecycle management.
CobbleStone joined LOT Network in 2020 to ensure that their leading innovations and contract management software technology were protected from patent assertion entities.
As a known leader in helping other companies mitigate risks associated with poor contract management, CobbleStone Software's Executive VP Mark Nastasi recognized that protecting his company from the threat of PAEs was crucial, and felt that joining LOT Network was a win-win for his organization and for his clients.
"We are excited to announce CobbleStone Software's membership with LOT Network, as this relationship will help support the protection of our technological innovations and intellectual properties," says Nastasi.
"A cost-effective membership with LOT Network is another measure with which we at CobbleStone not only work to protect our own properties from PAEs, but also assure our clients they are trusting and leveraging a product that is protected from the ever-present risk of fraudulent patent litigation."
Read CobbleStone Software's full member profile on LOT Network here.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software has been a pioneer in enterprise contract management, eProcurement, vendor management, and eSourcing software solutions since the mid-1990s. CobbleStone Software's contract management software platform is available as a web-enabled (SaaS) or on-premise (deployed) solution, and offers full contract lifecycle management with configurable contract workflow management, email notifications, calendar alerts, contract writing with templates and dynamic clauses, contract negotiations, robust security options, revenue/cost management, vendor tracking, vendor/client scoring and rating, bid and RFx management, simple OFAC search integration, a custom report designer, full-text searching and indexing, document version control, electronic signatures, digital signatures, artificial intelligence and machine learning, AI-based clause recognition, and more.
