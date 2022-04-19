CobbleStone Software is pleased to announce its services partnership with Koho Software, Inc. to expand its contract lifecycle management software offering to organizations in various industries in the US, Central America, and Canada.

PRINCETON, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a leading contract management software provider – is pleased to announce its services partnership with Koho Software, Inc. to expand the offering of its enterprise contract, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software platform – CobbleStone Contract Insight®.

Koho focuses on providing software and consulting services for organizations seeking digital transformation, growth strategies, and process improvement through contract lifecycle management software solutions.

CobbleStone and Koho have partnered to bring CobbleStone Contract Insight's leading contract management software tools to organizations in a variety of industries, including:

> Biopharmaceuticals

> Biotechnology

> Education

> Energy

> Government

> Healthcare

This partnership can easily bring CobbleStone's CLM offering not only to organizations in the USA, but to Central America and Canada as well.

"We at CobbleStone are pleased to announce our partnership with Koho Software, Inc. to expand our reach in helping digitally transform organizations' contract management processes," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"This partnership will increase CobbleStone's influence in ranging industries in the public and private sectors with the opportunity to streamline, centralize, and automate contracting operations."

Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo and acquire pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or call them at 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions that has been trusted by users around the globe for over twenty years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, robust text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, IntelliSign® electronic signatures, smarter contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone as a CLM software provider is SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimized security.

Media Contact

Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, Marketing@CobbleStoneSoftware.com

SOURCE CobbleStone Software

