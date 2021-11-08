PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a Leader in contract lifecycle management software according to Forrester Research, Inc. - is excited to announce the release of CobbleStone Contract Insight Enterprise Version 17.10.0. This highly anticipated new release brings exciting new features and enhancements to positively transform contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing procedures.
CobbleStone is a widely acclaimed, highly trusted leader in AI-based contract lifecycle management software. CobbleStone Contract Insight has been chosen and trusted by numerous organizations in ranging industries within public and private sectors for over 20 years and counting.
CobbleStone Contract Insight 17.10.0 can help organizations streamline contract management operations by energizing their CLM processes with robust, scalable, and user-friendly tools to meet and exceed contract management KPIs.
New features and enhancements with CobbleStone Contract Insight 17.10.0 include:
> Robust oversight of online document editing processes for third-party negotiations and more.
> Advanced workflow automation with mergeable templates for notifications and alerts.
> Next-level workflow status oversight at a glance with enhanced CobbleStone calendars.
> Rules-based, automated creation of new records from contract request records.
> Configuration migration from one CobbleStone system to another.
> Robust files and attachments oversight with the ability to copy file folders and data from an existing record to a new one.
> Future-minded field configuration options, including the ability to easily include a mission-critical field in all associated record types.
> Excellent ad hoc report oversight with the ability to include a broad pool of necessary employees.
> Unified and streamlined vendor management operations.
"CobbleStone is thrilled to provide the latest innovations and enhancements to our acclaimed, award-winning, and low-friction contract management software suite with the exciting and anticipated release of CobbleStone Contract Insight Enterprise 17.10.0," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing and CLM Futurist at CobbleStone Software.
"With this release, we highlight that we are maintaining our industry leadership by empowering our loyal customer base with a robust, low-friction, scalable, seamlessly integrated, and user-friendly CLM software suite to support various evolving contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing needs."
Leverage CobbleStone Contract Insight Enterprise 17.10.0 today to reap the benefits of the powerful innovations and enhancements that CobbleStone has developed for automated CLM processes. If you are new to CobbleStone, book a free demo today to experience the CobbleStone difference.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
